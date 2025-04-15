HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION To Close in Boston This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With only a few weeks left, this is the final chance for visitors to immerse themselves in the spellbinding world of Harry Potter at Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Boston at CambridgeSide. The exhibit closes on April 27, 2025. Tickets for the final days of the exhibition in Boston can be purchased here.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be hosting one more “After Hours Night” on April 17 for guests 18+, which includes a complimentary beverage—a cocktail (with proper 21+ ID), mocktail or soda—and a snack before exploring the exhibition.

The behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the films of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, as well as the wonders of the extended Harry Potter universe, including original costumes, props and imagery from the Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades, getting an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise is available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Harry Potter experience.

