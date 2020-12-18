GBSC Presents Carolyn Saxon And Friends: Singing In The New Year

Ring in and sing in the New Year with Greater Boston Stage Company's production: Carolyn Saxon and Friends: Singing in the New Year. Carolyn Saxon, with special guests Robert Saoud and Kathy St. George, sings your favorite songs from the American Songbook, Broadway, and more. Featuring Matthew Stern on piano, this virtual concert is sure to bring in the new year with good spirits and cheer. This 75-minute-long virtual performance will air on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 8:00pm and 10:30pm.

Directed by Producing Artistic Director, Weylin Symes, and Music Directed by Matthew Stern, Carolyn Saxon and Friends: Singing in the New Year features favorite songs Old Devil Moon, Almost Like Being in Love, Happy Days are Here Again, What Are You Doing New Year's Eve, and so many more.

Carolyn Saxon, star of the show and GBSC's newest board member, says: "GBSC has a wonderful tradition of bringing quality New Year's Eve entertainment to audiences every year. I was flattered to be asked to contribute to this tradition in a virtual way. This has been such a tough year for everyone. I wanted to experience and share some joy and nothing makes me happier than singing."

This special event will air on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 8:00pm and 10:30pm.

Tickets for Carolyn Saxon and Friends: Singing in the New Year: Single tickets: $35. Group tickets: $55. Tickets may be purchased on the Greater Boston Stage Company website at https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/nye2021.html.

Want a little New Year's Eve treat on us? The first 200 ticket buyers will get our gift of a personal party pack! Personal party packs include a party hat, noisemaker, a yummy chocolate treat, and a personal split of Prosecco. (For those purchasing a group ticket, two party packs will be included!) Curbside pickup will be available in front of GBSC on December 29 and December 30 between 10am and Noon or 4pm - 6pm. Want a bigger New Year's Eve treat? Our restaurant partners The Stones, Gaetano's, and Rang are all offering dinner to go on New Year's Eve. Let someone else do the cooking and enjoy dinner to go with the concert.

Special thanks to our friends at Rapid Liquors and 90+ Wines for their generous support and contribution to the party packs. Please visit them at https://rapidliquors.com/ and their storefront at 171 Main Street in Stoneham. And a very special thanks to our friends at Wilmington Community Television for helping us to record safely and socially distanced in their studio.