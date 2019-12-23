Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Boston:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Creative Team
Best Director
Best Drama
Best Ensemble
Best Musical
Best Original Concept for a Musical
Best Original Concept for a Play
Best Score of a Musical
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Gavin Pavernak - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 11%
Peter Kirby - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 8%
Christopher Starr - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 6%
Ian Leahy - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater 7%
Beau Jackett - OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%
Ari Lew - FULLY COMMITTED - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%
Shannon McCarthy - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 14%
Lorae Wegner - THE FANTASTICKS - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%
Mary Kate McDonald - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 5%
Lily Steven - INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 11%
Anna Botsford - A TALENTED WOMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%
Jennifer Cabral - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater 7%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 15%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 13%
SIX - American Repertory Theater 4%
Kyle Pleasant - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 14%
Andrew Child - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 12%
Kevin P Hill - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 21%
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - The Provincetown Theater 7%
OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 16%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 12%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 11%
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works 18%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center 14%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 13%
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 30%
SIX - American Repertory Theater 17%
JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 9%
OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 15%
INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre 14%
A TALENTED WOMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 12%
Sara Bareiellis - WAITRESS - Hanover 15%
Kander & Ebb - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 15%
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Broadway in Boston 11%
