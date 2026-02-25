Grammy-Winning Organist Paul Jacobs To Present Solo Recital At Wellesley Hills Congregational Church

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The internationally celebrated GRAMMY Award-winning organist Paul Jacobs will present a solo organ recital at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church (207 Washington St., Wellesley, MA) on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. The performance is part of the church’s Saturdays at 4 Concert Series.

The program features cornerstone works of the pipe organ repertoire, including:

Johann Sebastian Bach – Sinfonia from Cantata No. 29

J.S. Bach – Trio Sonata in E Minor, BWV 528

J.S. Bach – Arioso from Cantata, BWV 156

J.S. Bach – Prelude and Fugue in A Minor, BWV 543

César Franck – Cantabile

Alexandre Guilmant – Sonata No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 42

Admission is free, though reservations are required through the church’s event page.

Jacobs made international headlines at age 23 when he performed the complete organ works of Bach in an 18-hour marathon on the 250th anniversary of the composer’s death. In 2011, he became the only organist to win a GRAMMY Award, receiving the honor for his recording of Messiaen’s Livre du Saint-Sacrement.

In recent seasons, Jacobs has presented major Bach programs in New York City, including The Art of Fugue and a recreation of the 1840 Mendelssohn Bach recital at Leipzig’s Thomaskirche. He also performed The Art of Fugue at the Oregon Bach Festival and at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Jacobs is widely recognized as a leading advocate for symphonic music featuring the organ and has appeared as soloist with major orchestras across North America and Europe, including the Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, and San Francisco Symphony. He is Founding Director of the Oregon Bach Festival Organ Institute.

A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and Yale University, Jacobs joined the faculty of The Juilliard School in 2003 and was named chair of the organ department the following year. He has also recorded extensively, including organ concertos with the San Francisco Symphony and the Nashville Symphony.

The March recital in Wellesley offers audiences an opportunity to hear Jacobs perform some of the most iconic works in the organ canon in an intimate setting.