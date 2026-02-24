Allen Center in Newton to Host Scottish Celtic Music Events

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Newton's Allen Center welcomes spring with two spirited celebrations of Scottish Celtic music and dance: From Scotland to America on Saturday, March 7, and A Scottish Cèilidh on Saturday, April 4. Tickets and information are available at newtonculture.org.

Led by acclaimed Boston fiddlers Kathleen Parks and Jenna Moynihan, From Scotland to America promises a high-spirited evening of reimagined Scottish and American traditional tunes, blending deep roots with fresh improvisational energy.

Parks, a fiddler, singer, and songwriter known for her groove-driven sound and playful spirit — is a founding member of Twisted Pine. She has shared the stage with artists including Paula Cole, Aoife O'Donovan, Punch Brothers, Jerry Douglas, and Sierra Hull, and has appeared as a soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. She was featured on the cover of Fiddler Magazine in 2022.

Moynihan, widely regarded as one of the leading traditional fiddlers of her generation, tours internationally and teaches at fiddle camps across the U.S. A graduate and faculty member of Berklee College of Music, she performs in a duo with Scottish harpist Mairi Chaimbeul, as well as with the Seamus Egan Project and the Hanneke Cassel Band. She has also appeared as a soloist at Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops.

A Scottish Cèilidh is an evening of Gaelic folk music and dance led by caller Summer McCall and her band. Pronounced “KAY-lee,” a cèilidh is a traditional Scottish (and Irish céilí) social gathering centered on lively, inclusive group dancing. Guided by a caller who explains each step, the event welcomes dancers of all ages and experience levels — no prior experience necessary.

McCall has been an active member of Boston's Celtic music community since 2019 and is a regular session musician on fiddle and cello. She serves as director of the Boston Celtic Music Festival, presented annually by Club Passim. Her band features Elizabeth Anderson (fiddle), Adam Hendey (guitar), Stephen Thomsforde (pipes), and Simon Lace (drums).

The Allen Center is an arts and cultural center in West Newton, owned and operated by the Newton Cultural Alliance. Following a major renovation completed in spring 2021, the historic facility has expanded its programming and community offerings. In fall 2022, the NCA established an Artistic Director position and appointed international concert cellist Allison Eldredge, who continues to serve in that role.

The Allen Center presents From Scotland to America on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 PM, and A Scottish Cèilidhon Saturday, April 4 at 7:00 PM. The Allen Center is located at 35 Webster Street in Newton, MA.