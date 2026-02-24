ArtsEmerson Will Present DEAD AS A DODO in February 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ArtsEmerson will present Dead as a Dodo, a visually inventive and emotionally resonant theatrical work by internationally acclaimed theater company Wakka Wakka. Running March 5 – 8, 2026 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, the production blends puppetry, live performance, and original music to create an imaginative journey through life, loss, and friendship.

Set in a strange and playful underworld, Dead as a Dodo follows an extinct dodo and a skeleton boy who survive by digging for bones each day. When the dodo unexpectedly begins to grow feathers again, the pair are thrust into a chaotic adventure as they flee danger, confront the forces of life and death, and discover what it means to change while holding onto one another. Combining inventive puppetry, humor, and heartfelt storytelling, the production offers audiences of all ages a theatrical experience that is both deeply moving and joyfully imaginative.

Known internationally for their distinctive visual storytelling and innovative use of puppetry, Wakka Wakka creates worlds that are at once whimsical and emotionally profound. Dead as a Dodo continues the company's tradition of blending fantasy and human emotion, inviting audiences to reflect on resilience, transformation, and the enduring power of friendship.

“We're excited to bring Dead as a Dodo to Boston because it's a city full of people that love history, quirky forward-thinking ideas, and science — the perfect audience for an evening of chaos, feathers, and extinct species,” said the Wakka Wakka team.

Tickets for Dead as a Dodo may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $27.50. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.