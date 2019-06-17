FSPA Alumni Return For HOMECOMING CABARET At The Black Box

Four alumni of the Franklin School for the Performing Arts (FSPA) will return to Franklin for a one-night only "Homecoming Cabaret" on Saturday, June 22 at 8:00 pm at THE BLACK BOX. Madi Asgeirsson ('16), Pat Dutton ('11), Sam Evans ('18), and Katie Gray ('17) will be joined by the ACME Rhythm Section for an evening of entertainment presented in an intimate night-club atmosphere.

Madi Asgeirsson is a rising senior at Wagner College studying musical theater, Pat Dutton graduated from Wagner College in 2015, Sam Evans will be a sophomore musical theater major at the University of Miami, and Katie Gray just graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC. Entertainment for the evening is accompanied by the venue's full bar. This special cabaret is part of the Franklin School for the Performing Arts Homecoming Weekend. On Friday night, the school will hold its annual "Prom" for past and present students and their families.

For tickets and more information, visit www.theblackboxonline.com or call 508-528-3370.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You