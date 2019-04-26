FPAC's WIZARD OF OZ Cast and Creative Team Announced

The Family Performing Arts Center in residence at Bridgewater State University has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. The cast is helmed by FPAC crowd favorites, Jim Quinn (FPAC's The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Seussical) as the Cowardly Lion and Katia Greene (FPAC's Once Upon a Mattress, Beauty & the Beast, Seussical) as The Wicked Witch of the West. Many of the newcomers making their FPAC debuts in Oz include Christopher Starr as the Scarecrow, Steven Sawan as the Tinman, Haley McKenney as Glinda the Good Witch, Jeremiah O'Sullivan as Uncle Henry, and Nehha Groves, who will defy gender norms in a modern twist on the titular role of Oz himself. Zoe Stewart will take on the iconic role of Dorothy Gale. Rounding out the ensemble are eight versatile and skilled performers, including FPAC veterans Hannah Lizotte (FPAC's The Little Mermaid, Shrek) and Becca Collins (FPAC's The Little Mermaid, Shrek), alongside Jacob Comeau, Caitlin Crane-Moscowitz, Stephen Donnelly, Alexander Holden, Lily Jeswald, and Maya Simone.

The creative team includes director/ choreographer, Andrew Child; music director, Eli Bigelow (FPAC's The Little Mermaid, Once Upon a Mattress, Shrek, Mary Poppins); scenic designer, Michael Duarte (FPAC's Seussical); lighting designer, Christopher Scully (FPAC's Once Upon a Mattress, Mary Poppins); and stage manager, Angela Harrington (FPAC's Shrek, Beauty & the Beast). Designers making their FPAC debuts include costume designer, Mary Hurd (Gloucester Stage's The Agitators); and props designer, Sara Kenney (Brandeis University's The Bacchae). Producing artistic director, Lisa Troy, will oversee the production of the seventh musical since FPAC's founding in 2015, and their largest feat to date. The Wizard of Oz is set to employ the largest live pit of any FPAC show along with flying effects, fog, bubbles, indoor snow, and an onstage twister.

The run of The Wizard of Oz will also include FPAC's first ever sensory friendly show on Thursday, July 25th. This performance, tailored for audience members who fall on the autism spectrum or who live with sensory sensitivities, will be presented with the houselights dimmed and with special accommodations to alert of potential upcoming triggers. Tickets to this performance will be sold at a reduced rate.

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:00

Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 & 7:00

Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00

Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:00 (Sensory Friendly Show)

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7:00

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 & 7:00

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00

Tickets available at BSUTix.com

THE WIZARD OF OZ

By L. Frank Baum

With Music and Lyrics

by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by

Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by

Warner Bros.





