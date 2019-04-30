FOR THE CHILDREN Comes to The Scandinavian Cultural Center

Dance Currents Inc. and Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston are presenting a concert of dance and music as part of Pro Arte's Salon Series, June 9th, 2019. Dance Currents will be premiering a new piece entitled, "For the Children" at this performance and three others, two in Newton and two in Boston. The work is based on the separation of families, as immigrants try to cross the border into the United States. It has six sections: Loss, Love, Shadows, At Your Feet, Phantoms and March. The dancers are Kirsten Glaser, Avery Saulnier De Reyes, Alex Jimenez, and Taryn Scott-Kolbe. These dances are set to six of Edvard Grieg's "Lyric Pieces", and will be played live by Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra in the June 9thand June 14thperformances. At these performances we will also present "Limon Etude", danced by Li-Ann Lim and sung by soprano, Maire Clement , to Schubert's "Gretchen at the Spinning Wheel".

Pro Arte will also present "Piano Quintet in F# minor" by Amy Beach, and, on June 9th, "Vanishing Act for Narrator, Cello and Piano", by Judith Lynn Stillman. The performers for Pro Arte are Liana Zaretsky and Colin Davis, violins, Jean Haig, viola, Steven Laven, cello and Judith Lynn Stillman, Piano. The narrator is Genie Ware.

This is the third collaboration of Dance Currents Inc. with Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra, and we are very grateful for the opportunity to work together. This year our joint venture has been aided by a significant gift from the Newton Cultural Council. We are also honoring Linda Plaut, recently deceased Head of the Mayor's Council of Cultural Affairs, who created the festival and spent her life developing the arts in Newton. This year, the festival performances and activities are done in her name.





