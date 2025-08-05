FL!P CIRCUS TO Extend Braintree Run Through September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FL!P Circus, the high-energy family production created by the Vazquez family, will extend its run at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, MA, now playing from August 15 through September 2. The 2025 edition of the show features a brand-new cast of international talent and will take place under FL!P’s signature red-and-white, climate-controlled big top tent.

A modern take on the American circus tradition, FL!P Circus promises an up-close experience, with only 800 seats and none more than 50 feet from the ring. The intimate atmosphere allows audiences to feel like part of the action—sometimes quite literally. The tent also features a full concession stand offering a variety of treats to complete the experience. Performances run approximately two hours, offering an escape filled with thrills, laughter, and world-class human feats.

The 2025 cast will be led by charismatic Ringmaster Jan Vazquez, joined by his sister Carolina Vazquez in a daring rolla bolla act. The show will also feature Spanish comedian Johnny Rico, known for appearances on Netflix and international circus festivals, as well as Finland’s Bravuuri Troupe performing group skating, bike acrobatics, and human pyramids. Duo Fossett of Hungary will bring a unique aerial pole routine, while Brazilian duo Marrufo—a father-and-son hand-balancing team—will demonstrate gravity-defying strength. Guinea’s Bone Breaker will showcase jaw-dropping contortion, Ukrainian artist Khrystyna will offer a balancing act on the slack wire, and the FL!P Circus Band will keep the energy alive from start to finish.

Show times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with no performances on August 19 and 26. Tickets start at $17.23 for children and $56.75 for adults. Senior, military, disability, and family pack discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased online at FlipCircus.com or at the on-site box office during show days.