FIESTA EN LA PLAZA Returns To Boston City Hall Plaza September 28 & October 12

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fiesta en la Plaza will return to Boston’s City Hall Plaza and Pavilion this fall for its third edition, celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with two free cultural events on Sunday, September 28, and Sunday, October 12, 2025. Produced by Ágora Cultural Architects with support from the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, the multidisciplinary festival honors Latin American culture through music, dance, cinema, and community gatherings.

“Regardless of the name we assign to the ‘fiesta’ in our respective countries, we aim to honor its significance: fellowship, joy, and the coming together of friends and families,” said producer Elsa Mosquera.

The September 28 Opening Day celebration will feature performances by pianist Leo Blanco, Grammy-winning flamenco dancer Nino de los Reyes, the dance troupe Salsa y Control, Puerto Rican collective Agua, Sol y Sereno, and youth artists from Hyde Square Task Force. The day will conclude with a lively set by percussionist and singer Zayra Pola.

On October 12, Cine Fiesta will highlight salsa and diversity with a screening of the Colombian documentary Género: Salsa, followed by a panel with guest artists and a public salsa dance party inside the Civic Pavilion at City Hall.

“These are the kinds of gatherings that make our city stronger, one celebration at a time,” said Kenny Mascary, Interim Chief of the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. “We’re proud to showcase the incredible talent in our Latinx community while creating welcoming space for all Bostonians.”

Fiesta en la Plaza 2025 Schedule

Opening Day – Sunday, September 28

Agua, Sol y Sereno (Puerto Rican comparsa)

Leo Blanco & Nino de los Reyes (jazz & flamenco fusion)

Salsa y Control (dance & community action)

Zayra Pola (salsa)

Cine Fiesta – Sunday, October 12

Screening of Género: Salsa (Colombian documentary)

Artists panel

Salsa dance party

More Information

Fiesta en la Plaza is free and open to the public. Attendees can register for updates at boritix.com. For more details, visit guadalupeculturalarts.org.