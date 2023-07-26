On July 29, 2023, Cotuit Center for the Arts will present FACE TIME, a major regional art exhibit featuring 118 works created by 69 well-known New England arsts depicng an exquisite collection of diverse faces. The show will be open from Saturday, July 29, through Sunday, Sept. 3, on Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The enre first and second floor galleries of Cotuit Center for the Arts will be devoted to this major exhibit, which is FREE and open to the public.

“Aer countless months of working remotely and masking in public spaces, who among us didn't miss the simple pleasure of seeing another's enre face? Arsts have always strived to portray our expressions and unique facial features in their painngs and sculptures. This exhibit features face-centric portraiture by 69 remarkable arsts capturing a fascinang variety of subjects,” said Maggie Van Sciver, Curator.

“We were delighted when Maggie agreed to guest curate her seventh major exhibit at our venue,” said Cotuit Center for the Arts Execuve Director David Kuehn. “She has an uncanny ability to select and obtain exceponal works from preeminent arsts. Her exhibits are always a spectacular addion to our annual schedule.”

An unusually wide range of materials will be represented in the exhibit including: acrylics, aluminum, bronze, charcoal, copper, epoxy, fabric, ink, jute, gemstones, gold leaf, marine debris, oils, pastels, photography, plaster, spray paint, steel, stoneware, terra coa, watercolors, wax, wire, wood, and much more.

“Visitors to this exhibit will be surprised and delighted by the arsts and the gallerists who have graciously agreed to feature work in FACE TIME . Many of the contributors are quite disnguished and will be sharing their work for the first me with the mid-Cape community. It is going to be a capvang exhibit which you will not want to miss,” said Van Sciver.