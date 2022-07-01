Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Session Americana in Concert This Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Session Americana in Concert on July 14, 2022 at 7:30pm in the venue's new outdoor performance space.

Session Americana is a group of musicians' musicians, a cast of top-shelf players, singers, and writers: Billy Beard, Jon Bistline, Ry Cavanaugh, Dinty Child, Jim Fitting, and Jefferson Hamer. From the beginning, there were lines around the block to get into Toad and Lizard Lounge for Session Americana's weekly residencies in Cambridge, MA. Those nights included an astonishing array of collaborations and sit-ins, and long-term "seventh chair" guests.

The group tours internationally, including an annual tour of Europe, taking their songs and hundreds more from the American Songbook on the road. Whether you catch Session Americana in a rock hall, listening room, performing arts center, or on a festival stage, you'll be part of the mob from the intimate, raucous scene they built years ago at Toad.

Accolades for Session Americana come from around the globe, with Music Riot UK praising their "highly-gifted players and vocal harmonies to die for." In the USA, The Boston Globe wrote that "Session Americana comes up with some gems, full of folk's honesty and rock's urgency," while Rolling Stone noted that "The group...expertly blends vintage American roots music styles - from country to jazz to rock - in a rowdy but deft fashion."

Festivals have included Sisters Folk, Galway International Arts, Rocky Mountain Folks, New England Festy, Green River, Wheatlands, Stockholm Kulturfest, Cork Folk, Crashfest, High Sierra, Four Corners, Naked Song, Old Settlers, Ramblin Roots, and Strawberry.

Tickets are $35, $30 for members of the Center, and $33 for seniors and veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.