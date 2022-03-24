Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Spring/Summer 2022 Lineup of Big Screen Classics

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') today announced the spring/summer lineup for its 2022 Big Screen Classics series. In a nod to both the beloved independent cinema's long track record of showcasing innovative, boundary-pushing works of film art and the start of construction on its expanded space, the theme of this year's series will be Groundbreaking Films.

The spring series kicks off on Monday, May 2 with a screening of The Moon Has Risen, co-written by Yasijuro Ozu and directed by Kinuyo Tanaka, one of Japan's first female directors. Additional titles include Ousmane Sembene's quietly radical 1960s masterpiece Black Girl (June 6); Jean-Luc Godard's seminal debut film Breathless (June 30); and George Miller's dazzling, action-packed Mad Max: Fury Road (July 18).

"In addition to representing some of the best and most innovative films of the past century, these titles are all going to look fantastic on our big screen," commented Director of Special Programming Mark Anastasio. "They are the perfect way to celebrate our expansion groundbreaking and to amplify some of cinema's most essential-and in some cases, underrepresented-voices. Our spring and summer lineup gives equal weight to independent films that changed the vocabulary of cinema and big screen blockbusters that continue to resonate."

In June 2021, the theatre announced The Campaign for the Coolidge, a $12.5 million expansion project that will add 14,000 square feet to the existing building, including two new, state-of-the-art screens and a new Community Education and Engagement Center. The theatre has raised over 90% of its campaign goal, and began construction on the expansion in November 2021. The expanded Coolidge is expected to open in early 2023.

All screenings take place at 7pm; for tickets and showtimes, please visit coolidge.org. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Unless otherwise noted, tickets are $15.50 general admission and $12.50 for Coolidge members.