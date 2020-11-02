Community Music Center of Boston Interrogates Musical 'Quality' in Community Conversation

Can culturally-responsive music education lead to excellence?

The Community Music Center of Boston has announced its next Community Conversation to take place Thursday, November 12 from 5:30-7pm on Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.

Interrogating Musical "Quality": Can culturally-responsive music education lead to excellence?

Musicians work tirelessly to bring their artistry and technique to the highest levels possible. But as the music field delves into issues of inclusion and equity, the words "quality" and "excellence" are often mentioned in response, as though in opposition. As we begin to use expressions such as "learner-centered" and "culturally-responsive" to define our vision for the future, this Community Conversation will offer a fuller understanding of these words that both respects and describes art and artists in the 21st century.

Mr. Washington has been invited to give similar presentations, "Interrogating Excellence" at the 2020 Chamber Music America Conference, "Creating Culturally-Responsive Programming" at the 2020 YOLA National Festival, and "Redefining Quality" in 2019 at Carnegie Hall for members of Ensemble Connect, a program of Carnegie Hall, The Juilliard School, and the Weill Music Institute in partnership with the NYC Department of Education. He looks forward to bringing this relevant conversation to the CMCB community.

About Community Conversations: Community Conversations is a speaker series hosted by the Community Music Center of Boston seeking to engage others in dialogue about important issues in arts education. They want the voices of the community to be heard; Join them to learn and share your experiences.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You