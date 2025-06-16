Club Passim Brings Free Summer Concerts Across Cambridge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Club Passim’s Summer Concert Series will return this season with free live music to three Cambridge neighborhoods including Kendall Square, Harvard Square, and Danehy Park near Fresh Pond. Running from June through August, each series showcases a lineup of talented local artists, offering the perfect way to enjoy summer afternoons and evenings in the city of Cambridge. More information and complete lineups can be found at passim.org.

“Curating Passim's outdoor concert series is always a highlight of my summer. Watching the series return and grow each year post-covid has been such a thrill - this year, I'm excited to expand the Danehy Park series to include a few co-bill concerts highlighting Folk Collective members Nora Meier, Grace Givertz, Cliff Notez, and Photocomfort,” says Maddy Simpson, Passim’s Admin & Community Events Coordinator. “These will run alongside our more traditional one-act shows in the park, and it's sure to be another wonderful season of picnic-ing and live music. In Kendall Square, I've booked a whole summer of great singer-songwriters, including returning talent such as Nemarca and Gabriella Simpkins, as well as new names like Cameron Peak and Will McGovern. The Urban Park Roof Garden is the perfect place to eat your lunch and enjoy some tunes!”

Kendall Square Series

350 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA

June through August, Every Wednesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

June 18 Nemarca

June 25 Ella McDonald

July 9 Gabriella Simpkins

July 16 Joe Everett

July 23 Jake Jarvis

August 6 Will McGovern

August 13 Chris Walton

August 20 Preyhound

August 27 Kayla Blackburn

More acts to be announced later

Palmer Street Series

1 Palmer St (Harvard Square), Cambridge, MA

June through August, Every Thursday: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

June 19: Meghan Downing

June 26: Ramona Khaledi

July 3: Rijah

July 10: Gabe Kuchan

July 17: Henry Patterson

July 24: Adia Clark Lay

July 31: Maren Doughty

August 7: Valerio Apuzzo

August 14: ZARA

Danehy Park Series

99 Sherman St, Cambridge, MA

July through August, Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

July 1 Maxfield Anderson & Trevin Nelson

July 8 Ezra Rudel Trio

July 15 ALMA VATYA & Yoona Kim

July 22 Nora Meier & Grace Givertz

July 29 Photocomfort & Cliff Notez

August 5 Adam Hendey & Erin Hogan

For a complete schedule information and updates, visit www.passim.org.

