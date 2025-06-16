Club Passim Brings Free Summer Concerts Across Cambridge

Running from June through August, each series showcases a lineup of talented local artists.
Club Passim’s Summer Concert Series will return this season with free live music to three Cambridge neighborhoods including Kendall Square, Harvard Square, and Danehy Park near Fresh Pond. Running from June through August, each series showcases a lineup of talented local artists, offering the perfect way to enjoy summer afternoons and evenings in the city of Cambridge. More information and complete lineups can be found at passim.org.
“Curating Passim's outdoor concert series is always a highlight of my summer. Watching the series return and grow each year post-covid has been such a thrill - this year, I'm excited to expand the Danehy Park series to include a few co-bill concerts highlighting Folk Collective members Nora Meier, Grace Givertz, Cliff Notez, and Photocomfort,” says Maddy Simpson, Passim’s Admin & Community Events Coordinator. “These will run alongside our more traditional one-act shows in the park, and it's sure to be another wonderful season of picnic-ing and live music. In Kendall Square, I've booked a whole summer of great singer-songwriters, including returning talent such as Nemarca and Gabriella Simpkins, as well as new names like Cameron Peak and Will McGovern. The Urban Park Roof Garden is the perfect place to eat your lunch and enjoy some tunes!”
350 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
June through August, Every Wednesday: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
June 18 Nemarca
June 25 Ella McDonald
July 9 Gabriella Simpkins
July 16 Joe Everett
July 23 Jake Jarvis
August 6 Will McGovern
August 13 Chris Walton
August 20 Preyhound
August 27 Kayla Blackburn
More acts to be announced later
1 Palmer St (Harvard Square), Cambridge, MA
June through August, Every Thursday: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
June 19: Meghan Downing
June 26: Ramona Khaledi
July 3: Rijah
July 10: Gabe Kuchan
July 17: Henry Patterson
July 24: Adia Clark Lay
July 31: Maren Doughty
August 7: Valerio Apuzzo
August 14: ZARA
99 Sherman St, Cambridge, MA
July through August, Tuesday Nights: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
July 1 Maxfield Anderson & Trevin Nelson
July 8 Ezra Rudel Trio
July 15 ALMA VATYA & Yoona Kim
July 22 Nora Meier & Grace Givertz
July 29 Photocomfort & Cliff Notez
August 5 Adam Hendey & Erin Hogan
For a complete schedule information and updates, visit www.passim.org.
Videos