Chester Theatre Company Announces The Return Of Bill Bowers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chester Theatre Company has announced the return of Bill Bowers in Between Us, stories with and without words. Bill Bowers currently performs and teaches the art of physical storytelling throughout the world. His methods and exploration of universal truths transcend the spoken word.

Chester Theatre audiences saw Bowers in The Making of a Great Moment, which transferred to Off-Broadway, and last season's It Goes Without Saying, which has since toured around the globe.

Co-Artistic Director's Michelle Ong-Hendrick and Chris Baker are “thrilled to welcome Bill back to the Berkshires. Our audiences look forward to his skillful and inspiring performances.”

Performances will be July 17 and 18 at 2:00 and 7:30 both days. Tickets are $55.00 and go on sale April 23 at www.chestertheatre.org or by phone at 413-354-7771.

Comments