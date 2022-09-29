Celebrate John Lennon's Birthday at City Winery Boston Next Month

Legendary Boston radio personality and Beatles historian Cha-Chi Loprete has teamed up with award-winning magician John Duke Logan to create Come Together: The Magic, Mystery & History of John Lennon at City Winery Boston on Monday, October 3rd in celebration of John Lennon's 82nd Birthday!

Special guest for the evening will be legendary pop-culture Photographer Roger Farrington sharing pictures & recollections of his time photographing John Lennon and Yoko Ono during the Double Fantasy sessions. Roger will share behind-the-scenes accounts from when he was the first official photographer in five years to collaborate with John and Yoko in a top-secret photo session at The Hit Factory studios in New York.

This multimedia experience includes Logan's innovative Beatles inspired magic, in addition to stories and images from Loprete and Farrington. The Fab Four festivities also include an opportunity for patrons to prove they aren't fools on the hill with trivia challenges and prizes including original Beatles and John Lennon vinyl courtesy of Cheap Thrills Music & More of Dedham MA .

Cha-Chi Loprete is a first-generation Beatles fan and longtime host of Breakfast with The Beatles radio broadcast heard weekly in three New England States and around the world! In his forty years in broadcasting, Loprete has interviewed Paul, George, and Ringo many times as well as historic figures from The Beatles' inner circle and beyond, including George Martin, Pete Best, Yoko Ono, Peter Asher, and many others. Loprete also hosted and narrated 5 sold-out Beatle inspired performances with the world-renowned Boston Pops Orchestra and hosts the popular podcast "Get Back to The Beatles with Cha-Chi Loprete!"

John Duke Logan is an international keynote speaker and award-winning magician who received a standing ovation on America's Got Talent. He's the producer and host of the popular Magic with The Beatles theater show, which blends magic, stories, audience interaction, and media to share how The Beatles created some of history's most magical and iconic moments. In addition, he's the founder of the Impossible is Just a Word program where he presents at leadership conferences to help executives learn more about perception, innovation, and teamwork. The media also nicknamed John the "Team Magician" for the New England Patriots where millions of people would watch him perform for the players every week on social media. As an on-air personality and entrepreneur, he's been featured at TEDx, in Forbes, on ABC News, NBC, and ESPN, and can be seen at clubs, theaters, and conferences across the country.

Roger Farrington is a Boston-based publicity photographer. His images have appeared in publications worldwide including, Time, Newsweek, New York Times, Washington Post, Paris Match, and The Boston Globe. In addition to his iconic 1980 images of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, other celebrities Roger Farrington has photographed include; Andy Warhol, HRH Prince Charles, Matt Damon, Cher, Richard Prior, Elton John, Jay Leno, Alec Baldwin, Dionne Warwick, Cyndi Lauper, Luciano Pavarotti, Frank Sinatra, Michael Douglas, Danny DeVito, Charlton Heston, Liza Minnelli, Billy Joel, Vanna White and many others. His work has been exhibited in Boston, New York City, Liverpool and Tokyo, and is held in private and public collections.