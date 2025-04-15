Cast Set For ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA in Provincetown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following last season’s tremendous success with Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches, the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA will open their 2025 season with the continuation of Kushner’s epic “Gay Fantasia on National Themes” on May 8 with Angels in America, Part II: Perestroika. This production is included in the company’s 2025 season subscription package of eight different shows, individual tickets are also now on sale. Both can be purchased online at www.provincetowntheater.org.

A fantastically entertaining and emotionally riveting journey, Angels in America is set during the AIDS crisis of Ronald Reagan’s 1980s and follows the interconnected lives of six New Yorkers grappling with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.

Directed by the company’s Artistic Director, David Drake, the cast of Angels in America, Part II: Perestroika includes, in alphabetical order: Todd Flaherty (Prior Walter), Sean Flyr (Henry), Karl Gregory, (Louis Ironson) Danica Jensen (Harper Pitt), Devon Kendall-Jacobs (Belize), Joe MacDougall (Roy Cohn), Tim Maher (Oceana), Laura Scribner (Hannah Pitt), Darlene Van Alstyne (The Angel), and Nick Wilson (Joe Pitt).

The Production Team includes scenic design by Shannon Robert and Jenni Baldwin, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, and costume design by Thom Markee. With production stage management by Matt McGrath, Alston Brown serves as assistant director.

Angels in America performs May 8-25, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA 02657.

