Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Announces 40th Season Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF)'s 40th anniversary season as Cape Cod's premiere presenter of summer chamber music. Twelve compelling concerts are slated for venues across the Cape from August 1 through 23. Advance purchase is recommended for discount tickets (available through June 30) and packages, limited to capacity.

The Festival's 40th season is sure to delight audiences with stellar performing artists, diverse repertoire, intimate venues, and unique pairings of instruments. Artistic Directors Jon Nakamatsu and Jon Manasse, and Executive Director Elaine Lipton, now all in their 13th year with the Festival, eagerly look forward to this season. Manasse and Nakamatsu, exceptional musicians internationally recognized for their gifts on clarinet and piano, respectively, will each perform during the Festival.

A diverse, exceptional range of music's virtuosos - performing artists, ensembles and repertoire - marks the Festival's four-decade celebration. Amongst top highlights, a highly anticipated concert program celebrating the 100th birthday of Composer/Conductor Leonard Bernstein, with a special guest appearance by his daughter Jamie. Musical works by Bernstein and Aaron Copland are featured in the performance, including the epic work "Appalachian Spring" in its original scoring for 13 instruments. Jamie Bernstein, having recently published her book title Famous Father Girl, a memoir of being raised as a Bernstein, kicks off the birthday commemoration with an author talk at Eastham Public Library on Thursday, August 16 at 7 pm. Four exceptional musicians from New York's radiant Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra based in Lincoln Center perform with legendary pianists and artistic directors past and present, Brian Zeger, at the Orleans concert, and Jon Nakamatsu at its Cotuit performance. World renowned ensemble Emerson String Quartet returns to performed Barber's enigmatic "Adagio". The appearance by prominent and beloved Borromeo String Quartet performs the North American premiere of "Icarus" for string quartet and clarinet by Wellfleet composer and MIT composition professor Elena Ruehr. The season culminates in a breathtaking three concert residency showcasing the extraordinary talents of Grammy® Award-winning Miró Quartet, celebrating its own 25th anniversary, performing concerts in Cotuit, Dennis and Wellfleet. The season finale Riches to Rags features works by the great Russian composers, Prokofiev and Shostakovich as well as four distinctly American rags composed especially for Mansasse and Nakamatsu by John Novacek. The concert includes the thrilling Carrot Revolution by young composer Gabriella Smith whose works are internationally performed and applauded.

CCCMF presents the finest classical and contemporary music by both world-class ensembles and exceptional young, emerging artists to Cape Cod audiences, developing new and younger audiences for chamber music. It commissions new chamber works whenever possible; and provides educational activities and programs that encourage, broaden and deepen the appreciation of the chamber music art form. The Festival has become synonymous with great chamber music at the height of tourist season on the Cape. Outreach programs have served students in the Barnstable, Chatham and Nauset school districts, and at the May Center in Chatham, as well as the residents of Thirwood Place in Yarmouth and the Riverview School in Sandwich.

Ticket orders received on or before June 30: $36 general admission; $15 for college students with ID); FREE for attendees 18 and under. General admission to three or more concerts: $34 per ticket. Emerson String Quartet concert: $52 ($50 when purchased as part of the three-concert package).

Ticket orders received on or after July 1: $40 general admission; $15 for college students (with ID); FREE for attendees 18 and under. General admission to three or more concerts: $38 per ticket. Emerson String Quartet concert: $57 ($55 when purchased as part of the three-concert package).

Festival seating is limited to venue capacity, advance purchase is recommended. Tickets purchased online can be printed at home or picked up at will call at the performances. Tickets may also be purchased by calling or visiting the box office at 508-247-9400 or at 3 Main Street, Unit 6, North Eastham. Box office hours are 10 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Phone orders are available until 12 noon on the day of each concert.

For more information about Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival's 2019 season, performers, mission and venues, visit capecodchambermusic.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo Credit: Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival





