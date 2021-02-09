CUPS Presents SCHOOL FOR LIES

School is back in (inter)session!

CUPS has revealed its first (and hopefully, last) intersession production - a revival performance of David Ives' School for Lies, directed by Andrew Child!

Streaming for one night only, Ives' modern-day reimagining of Molière's The Misanthrope will be performed virtually over Zoom in all its campy glory, featuring an entirely gender-swapped cast, as well as ADA-accessible closed captioning, both firsts for CUPS and Clark theatre. a??

The School for Lies will stream for one night only, on Friday, February 12th at 7:30 pm; RSVP at the link below!

https://clarku.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2rgRQWSXpgfN2wm