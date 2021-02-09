Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CUPS Presents SCHOOL FOR LIES

School for Lies will stream for one night only, on Friday, February 12th at 7:30 pm.

Feb. 9, 2021  

CUPS Presents SCHOOL FOR LIES

School is back in (inter)session!

CUPS has revealed its first (and hopefully, last) intersession production - a revival performance of David Ives' School for Lies, directed by Andrew Child!

Streaming for one night only, Ives' modern-day reimagining of Molière's The Misanthrope will be performed virtually over Zoom in all its campy glory, featuring an entirely gender-swapped cast, as well as ADA-accessible closed captioning, both firsts for CUPS and Clark theatre. a??

The School for Lies will stream for one night only, on Friday, February 12th at 7:30 pm; RSVP at the link below!

https://clarku.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2rgRQWSXpgfN2wm


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jazz Hands Mug
Tech Crew Sticker
Beltress T-Shirt


Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows
Clean Green Music Machine Launches Kids Podcast TURN IT UP!  Photo

Clean Green Music Machine Launches Kids Podcast TURN IT UP! 

Andris Nelsons-Led BSO NOW Concert Streams Released This Thursday Photo

Andris Nelsons-Led BSO NOW Concert Streams Released This Thursday

BWW Interview: Kira Troilo on Sharing her Own Story and her New Blog Photo

BWW Interview: Kira Troilo on Sharing her Own Story and her New Blog

College Light Opera Company Announces Plans For a 2021 Summer Season of Musicals Photo

College Light Opera Company Announces Plans For a 2021 Summer Season of Musicals


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Santa Fe Opera Presents Online Benefit SONGS FOR THE FUTURE
  • Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence Come to the Ford Wyoming Center
  • Julesworks Follies Presents #STAYHOMESAFE End Of Monthly Showcase LiveStream #2, February 27
  • Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts to Begin in Fall 2021