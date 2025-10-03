CONNECTED THE MUSICAL Returns To Westford’s Parish Center For The Arts This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connected the Musical, written by Kathryn Denney, will return to the Parish Center for the Arts in Westford for a limited engagement October 24–November 1, 2025.

This moving and timely production follows Gabriel, a transgender ice skater, and his coach Abby as they navigate personal discovery, identity, and resilience through the lens of sport and friendship.

The production will be presented by an intergenerational cast, highlighting the universality of its themes and the honesty of its storytelling. Connected the Musical was first staged in Westford and now comes back by popular demand for its third run.

Performances will take place at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford. Tickets are available through the Parish Center for the Arts box office.

The cast will also preview selections from the musical live on Standing Room Only on WERS 88.9 FM Boston tomorrow morning.