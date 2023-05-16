CLUE: On Stage Comes to Boston Next Month

It's not just a game anymore! CLUE: On Stage is written by Sandy Rustin. Adapted from the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc. Additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Directed by Weylin Symes. Movement direction by Ceit Zweil. Performances run June 2 - 25, 2023.

CLUE is a hilarious story of murder, madness, mayhem, and mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the madcap comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!?

Greater Boston Stage Company's highly anticipated production features an all-star cast of Boston's finest! Comedic genius Paul Melendy* takes on the uptight, formal, "by the book" butler, Wadsworth, made famous by Tim Curry in the cult classic film. Melendy is the distinguished recipient of the 2023 Elliot Norton Award for Best Solo Performance for Greater Boston Stage Company's critically acclaimed production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The cast includes many of Boston's standout performers. Maureen Keiller* as the oh so batty and neurotic Mrs. Peacock. Jennifer Ellis* as the seductive and cunning Miss Scarlett. Bill Mootos* as the pompous and dangerously dim Colonel Mustard. Mark Linehan* as the academic Casanova Professor Plum. Ceit Zweil* as the tragic and allegedly murderous widow Mrs. White. Stewart Evan Smith* as the timid, yet officious, rule follower Mr. Green. Bryan Miner* as Mr. Boddy/Motorist/Chief of Police. Genevieve Lefevre as Yvette. Sara Coombs as Cook/Ensemble/us Peacock/us White. Understudies include Fernando Barbosa, Lisa Kate Joyce, and Katie Pickett.

The production team includes Weylin Symes (Director), Tyler Rosati (Assistant Director), Ceit Zweil (Movement Director), Katy Monthei (Scenic Designer), Jeff Adelberg^ (Lighting Designer), Amanda Fallon (Assistant Lighting Designer), Deirdre Gerrard (Costume Designer), Caroline Eng (Sound Designer), Adam Smith (Substitute Sound Designer), Emily Allinson (Properties Designer), Shauwna Dias Grillo* (Production Stage Manager), Emily Fitzgerald* (Assistant Stage Manager), Cassie Lebeau (Assistant Stage Manager), Alex White (Production Assistant), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager) Geoffrey Dolan (Scenic Builder - Ogunquit Playhouse), Che Dolan (Scenic Charge), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).