Bryn Boice Directs The Boston Premiere Of George Brant's INTO THE BREECHES! Presented By Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will close its 10th season with the Boston premiere of award-winning playwright George Brant's Into The Breeches!.

Directed by local favorite Bryn Boice, this show is the company's debut production at the Boston Center of the Arts. Into The Breeches! will run Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 20, 2022 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and on Sundays at 2:00 pm at 539 Tremont St. in Boston's Back Bay. Tickets to all performances are "Pay-What-You-Can."

Donations of new and gently loved children's toys and books will be collected at each show for local charities. For tickets and more information visit www.hubtheatreboston.org



It's 1942 and there's trouble brewing at Boston's Oberon Play House! With the men overseas, it appears that the season must be cancelled. Until, that is, the women of the company see their chance to move from the sidelines to center stage and mount the first all-female production of Shakespeare's Henry V. Will their show be a victory in the battle for equality or a target for tomatoes? This hilarious and heartwarming play about what happens when we're all in it together explores how theatre can unite a community and expand our idea of who that includes. Into the Breeches! is a laugh-out-loud love letter to theatre and to all those who love it.

Award-winning director Bryn Boice leads eight of Boston's funniest actors: Steve Auger (Dorchester), Lily Ayotte (Jamacia Plain), Nettie Chickering (Brooklyn, NY), Lauren Elias (Brookline), Jessica Golden (Abington), June Kfoury (Lawrence), Robert Orzalli (Boston), and Katie Pickett (Melrose) in this delightful celebration of art and fellowship.

George Brandt's decision to write Into The Breeches! was born out of feminism and frustration. He explained, "I think it's a valid complaint on the part of women that Shakespeare is the most produced playwright, still, in the country and women still have the least access to those plays." Brant's other plays include Grounded, Marie and Rosetta, Elephant's Graveyard, The Prince of Providence, Tender Age, The Land of Oz, Dark Room, Grizzly Mama, Good on Paper, The Mourners' Bench, Salvage, Any Other Name, Defiant, Miracle: A Tragedy, and One Hand Clapping. His scripts have been awarded the David Mark Cohen National Playwriting Award from the Kennedy Center, a Lucille Lortel Award, an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award, a Scotsman Fringe First Award, an Off-West End Theatre Award for Best Production, an NNPN Rolling World Premiere, the Smith Prize, the Keene Prize for Literature, and a Theatre Netto Festival Prize. He has received writing fellowships from the James A. Michener Center for Writers, the McCarter Theatre Sallie B. Goodman Artist's Retreat, the Djerassi Resident Artists Program, and the Hermitage Artists' Retreat as well as commissions from the Metropolitan Opera, Trinity Repertory Company, Cleveland Play House, Dobama Theatre and Theatre 4. Brandt received his MFA in Writing from the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas at Austin and is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's emerging theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

Into the Breeches! By George Brant, directed by Byrn Boice, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Friday, November 4 - Sunday, November 20 at Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont St, Back Bay, Boston. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.