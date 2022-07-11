Broadway in Worcester Announces Season Two Opener With Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky

Broadway in Worcester presents "An Evening with Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky" on Friday, September 23, 2022, 8:00 PM at the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theatre. Tickets are on sale now. www.jmacworcester.org.

Broadway in Worcester, a new initiative launched by Worcester native Eric Butler, is committed to providing Central Massachusetts' audiences with the opportunity to see Broadway's most celebrated talents perform locally. In addition to providing local access to Broadway celebrity performances, Broadway in Worcester fosters collaboration between these talents and the area's local high school and college students and their arts educators through educational programming.

This unscripted evening will feature the legendary Broadway icon Chita Rivera in intimate conversation and song alongside Sirius XM Radio host Seth Rudetsky at the piano. Together they will perform many of Rivera's signature songs from her vast musical theatre repertoire. Ms. Rivera is perhaps best known for her now legendary roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rose in Bye Bye Birdie, and Velma in Chicago, among many others.

The evening is a seamless mixture of intimate and behind-the-scenes stories of Rivera's career through insightful, funny and revealing questions posed by Rudetsky at the piano. An acclaimed actress, singer and dancer, Rivera has earned ten Tony nominations for her beloved Broadway roles, winning twice.

This spontaneous evening of hilarity and show-stopping songs is not to be missed.

Additionally, Ms. Rivera will be offering a free educational question and answer session in partnership with Broadway in Worcester, the Worcester Public Schools and the Hanover Theater and Conservatory for local high school and college aged students and their fine arts educators.

In a statement, Butler, the event's producer, reflected, "Ms. Rivera is one of Broadway's most iconic, celebrated, and honored talents. Moreover, she is one of the industry's greatest champions of young performers. Her accomplishments in the American theater go unrivaled. We couldn't be prouder to have her and Seth Rudetsky join us in Worcester to kick off the season."

Tickets are now on sale to the public for "An Evening with Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky". Ticket prices range from $82 - $132. VIP tickets will include a post-show Meet & Greet with Ms. Rivera, based on the current COVID-19 protocols at the time of the event. Masks will be required for attendance in the theater during the performance for all attendees. Proof of vaccination/boosters and masks will be required for anyone attending the VIP Meet & Greet.

To purchase tickets, please visit: www.jmacworcester.org. The performance is scheduled for 8:00 pm on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, BrickBox Theater, 20B Franklin Street, Worcester, MA 01608.