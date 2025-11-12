Broadway In Worcester Named Resident Company Of Worcester's JMAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has named Broadway in Worcester as an official resident company of the Jean McDonough Arts Center. After several years as a long-term tenant, this new designation deepens Broadway in Worcester's partnership with the JMAC, enhancing its year-round programming and bringing even more world-class artists to the Worcester community.

“Welcoming Broadway in Worcester as an official resident company of the JMAC marks an exciting step for Worcester's arts community,” said Alan Seiffert, President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre. “Broadway in Worcester has been an integral part of our community for years, and this partnership strengthens our shared mission to bring dynamic, professional theatre experiences to the area.”

As a resident company, Broadway in Worcester will continue to bring high-caliber theatrical performances to downtown Worcester while collaborating more closely with The Hanover Theatre. Located in the heart of downtown Worcester, the JMAC serves as a hub for performing and visual arts, fostering collaboration and creative innovation among artists and audiences alike. With Broadway in Worcester now joining The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) as a resident company, the JMAC continues to evolve as a vibrant destination for the performing arts.

“The JMAC has always felt like home for Broadway in Worcester,” said Eric Butler, founder of Broadway in Worcester. “Becoming a resident company enables us to expand on our mission to provide regional audiences with the opportunity to see Broadway's most celebrated talents perform.”

As part of its ongoing season, Broadway in Worcester will present a holiday-themed performance by Tony Award winner Matt Doyle on December 10, offering audiences a festive Broadway experience. On March 20, Lindsay Mendez will take the JMAC stage to recount stories and songs from her Tony Award-winning career.

In addition to top-tier programming, the expanded partnership now provides The Hanover Theatre Conservatory students with first access to master classes led by Broadway in Worcester artists, enabling young performers to learn directly from Broadway professionals. This educational collaboration marks a meaningful step forward in both companies' missions to inspire and develop the next generation.