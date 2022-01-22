Boston Symphony Orchestra Announces TANGLEWOOD 2022 Season

According to their website, The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced the full concert schedule for this coming summer. They haven't had a full lineup sine 2019, and have reopened Ozawa Hall and the Linde Center for Music and Learning to the public for both concerts, events, and programs that they have planned. The summer season will run from June 17th until September 4th. The season will feature "eight world and American premieres and 28 works by living composers, as well as 21 artists making their BSO debut."

Tanglewood has been the Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer residence since 1937. It's located in the scenic Berkshires in Massachusetts. According to the Boston Herald, Boston Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Andris Nelsons stated, "The 2022 Tanglewood season is filled with so many wonderful styles of composition, performed by the most extraordinary musicians working today, among them our very own Boston Symphony Orchestra."

The lineup includes a vast variety of performers and groups, including Bonnie Raitt, the Juilliard String Quartet, James Taylor, Chopin and Wagner concert, a Boston Pops Stephen Sondheim tribute, and music from famous films, as well as many other concerts and performances.

Tickets for the events will go on sale beginning March 10th at 10am.

