Boston Gay Men's Chorus Annual Gala Goes Virtual

Boston Gay Men's Chorus has announced that its annual benefit gala ENCORE will take place virtually on Saturday, May 1 at 7pm. ENCORE will feature all of the elements of the in-person experience, but will present them online: the live auction, BGMC storytelling, a hat competition with diverse LGBTQ+ entertainment, and special musical guest The Boy Band Project. Catherine Peterson, Executive Director of ArtsBoston and Immediate Past Chair of Chorus America will host the one-hour event from the Regent Theatre in Arlington.

"What people enjoy most about ENCORE will be replicated virtually: the excitement of live auctions and the powerful storytelling of the chorus' work framed around electrifying entertainment," said BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan. "That's what draws people to ENCORE year after year."

ENCORE falls on the same day at the storied Kentucky Derby, so guests will be invited to compete in a virtual hat competition that will take place on Instagram. A live chat in the auction software will allow guests to comment as the show progresses. BGMC Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds, III, will kick off the festivities with a pre-show demonstration of the proper way to make a mint julep.

"I'm thrilled to host ENCORE and to support the Boston Gay Men's Chorus," said Peterson. "With their powerful videos and dazzling archival material the Chorus has brought solace and smiles to me and thousands of others during the pandemic. I can't wait to give a little back to BGMC at this fun and fabulous event."

The organization's signature silent auction starts April 22 and will conclude as the gala livestream begins. ENCORE auction items include professional photo sessions, MASS MoCA and ICA Boston Passes, fine dining opportunities, a private wine class for 20, tickets to the Boston Philharmonic and the Celebrity Series of Boston, botox treatments, massage, yoga membership, a Maine whitewater rafting excursion for two, personal concierge services, bedazzled BGMC throw pillows and more.

Tickets are $100 at https://bgmc.home.qtego.net/ Hosting opportunities are available through April 21 for pods of four or 10 with a full meal and derby décor delivered by East West caterers.

"Funds raised at ENCORE support our work throughout the year," said Coogan. "Historically, about twenty percent of the organization's budget comes from this fundraiser. With the pandemic the percentage will be even higher this year. We can't wait to interact with our fans, members, and supporters in this new way!"