Boston Baroque Presents Beloved New Year's Celebration Programs And Free Community Concert

Ring in the New Year with Boston Baroque at the annual New Year's Celebration concerts at Sanders Theatre, Cambridge, and the Free Community Concert at the Strand Theatre, Dorchester.

This New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, Boston Baroque presents a program of Baroque sparklers as the perfect way to ring in the New Year. A popular annual event at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre, this year will feature Corelli's Concerto Grosso No. 6, an orchestral suite by Rameau, a pair of Bach gems-his Concerto in D for Three Violins and Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D-and Vivaldi's glittering motet, "Nulla in mundo paz sincera" with soprano Maggie Finnegan. The tradition continues with complimentary champagne and chocolates to toast the end of one year, and the start of the next.

The New Year's Eve program begins at 8pm, and the New Year's Day program begins at 3pm. Single tickets begin at $25, and can be purchased online at bostonbaroque.org or by calling the Boston Baroque Box Office at (617) 987-8600.

For those looking for an event for the whole family, Boston Baroque is ecstatic to return to the Strand Theatre in Dorchester for its annual Free Community Concert on Sunday, December 29 at 2pm. Featuring selections from the New Year's Celebration concerts, this performance is completely free and open to the community, although reservations are recommended. General admission tickets can be reserved online at bostonbaroque.org or by calling the Boston Baroque Box Office at (617) 987-8600.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You