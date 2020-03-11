Boston Baroque Postpones Performances of Vivaldi's THE FOUR SEASONS and GLORIA and Cancels Handel's ARIODANTE

Boston Baroque will postpone its March performances of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and Gloria to a yet-to-be determined date later this spring. Boston Baroque's April opera productions of Handel's Ariodante have been cancelled.

"In light of New England Conservatory's decision to close its campus to the public, and as the Governor of Massachusetts has declared a state of emergency throughout the Commonwealth, we feel this is the most prudent path forward, given the uncertain situation at hand and the limited options available to us," said Jennifer Ritvo Hughes, Executive Director. "That said, the arts play an important role in times of challenge, and it is my hope that Boston Baroque-through our recordings and videos-will continue to be a source of inspiration and joy throughout the coming weeks and months, albeit in a different medium."

Boston Baroque is dedicated to our mission of providing world-class performances that bring early music to life for modern audiences. Plans to invest in alternate concert experiences for our patrons are underway, including releasing archival recordings of past opera productions online to stream, and exchanging tickets for alternate concerts to ticket holders of Handel's Ariodante.

Boston Baroque remains committed to the safety and well-being of our community, and we continue to closely monitor all recommendations from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including Governor Baker's recent declaration of a state of emergency, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Photo Credit: Kathy Wittman, Ball Square Films





