Boston Ballet Will Perform Mikko Nissinen's THE NUTCRACKER

Boston Ballet will present Mikko Nissinen's critically acclaimed The Nutcracker. The production returns with its inspiring choreography, timeless score, and stunning sets and costumes. The Nutcracker runs November 28–December 28 at the Citizens Opera House.

“The Nutcracker means so much to all of us at Boston Ballet, and we are honored to be part of thousands of families' holiday traditions,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “The choreography demands precision, and athleticism, performed with skillful technique and artistry. Tchaikovsky's luminous score is expertly performed by the Boston Ballet Orchestra, filling the theater with holiday joy. The Nutcracker perfectly captures the wonder, warmth, and magic of the season, all while showcasing incredible classical ballet.”

The Nutcracker features the full Company, Boston Ballet II dancers, Donna Egan Graduate Program, and Boston Ballet School students. The 45-performance run will feature many dancer debuts in new roles, showcasing the vast talent within the Company.

This version of the classic tale, created for Boston Ballet in 2012, is one of the largest productions the Company has ever built, engaging craftspeople from across the United States. Acclaimed, award-winning scenic and Costume Designer Robert Perdziola's beautiful sketches were transformed into the production's larger-than-life sets that range from muted, subtle hues in the Act I party scene to vibrant colors in Act II's Kingdom of the Sweets. The production also incorporates more than 350 beautifully intricate costumes, designed by Perdziola. Lighting design is by renowned Finnish designer Mikki Kunttu. The Boston Ballet Orchestra, led by Boston Ballet Music Director Mischa Santora, performs Tchaikovsky's renowned score.

Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker is based on the libretto by Alexandre Dumas père titled The Tale of the Nutcracker, which is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The story follows the wondrous journey of young Clara, who receives a wooden nutcracker as a gift at her family's Christmas Eve party. Later that night, her nutcracker is magically revealed as a handsome prince, who leads her through an enchanted forest and on to the Kingdom of the Sweets.

The Nutcracker is more than a feat of creativity; it is a cornerstone of sustainability for a non-profit organization like Boston Ballet. In addition to the roster of dancers and the orchestra, Boston Ballet employs hundreds of artisans, craftspeople, stagehands, and administrative staff to help create the magic on stage. Due to the cost required to bring ballet programs to the stage and the rising price of production, The Nutcracker is the only program in the entire Boston Ballet 2025–2026 season that covers the investment required to produce each performance.

Boston Ballet is proud to see rising demand for The Nutcracker, following a record-breaking run in 2024. Due to the increasing popularity, there continues to be an increase in third party ticket brokers selling fraudulent and overpriced tickets. Brokers do not always guarantee a seat for their customers and often charge back Boston Ballet, costing our organization thousands of dollars. Purchasing directly from Boston Ballet is the only way to guarantee the best prices and genuine tickets. In order to make tickets accessible to a wider range of audience members, tickets start at a base of $29 plus a $7 required fee for the Citizens Opera House, making the entry point $36 per ticket.