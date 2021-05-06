Boch Center Once Again Opens Its Doors to Tours of the Historic Wang Theatre

The Boch Center is welcoming guests back to the historic Wang Theatre with in person private tours. Guests will go behind the scenes and stand on the stage graced by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Queen, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli and more! Each tour is led by a trained guide that will answer any questions guests may have about the theatre's unique history; from its roots as a hotel and glamorous days as a movie "cathedral", to today's role as an impressive venue for performances and events.

On the tour, guests will get an exclusive look at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame featuring one-of-a-kind items from acclaimed artists past and present and the Cultural Heroes exhibit with sculptures of seven music icons of the civil rights movement! Guests will also go backstage and see some of the kind words and signatures left behind by artists like Neil Young, Eddie Vedder, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow and more.

"The Wang Theatre is a uniquely beautiful building with a rich history involving some of the biggest names in entertainment," said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. "As we welcome people back after this long wait, we want to take you behind the curtain and show guests why this Theatre is unlike any other in the country."

The Boch Center is dedicated to providing a safe and fun experience for all guests and will follow all health guidelines required by state and city. Guests will be asked to complete a self-health evaluation before coming to the Theatre and required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when possible. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.

Each private tour lasts between 45 minutes to an hour. Reservations need to be made 48 hours in advance with Manager of Tours, Scott Towers by emailing him at stowers@bochcenter.org. Tour prices vary depending on the size of the group requesting a tour. For more info and pricing visit bochcenter.org/tours

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Wang Theatre has housed the performing arts since opening in 1925. Rivaled by few other theaters in the world, its glittering crystal chandeliers and imposing columns and doorways of imported marble formed an elegant setting for thousands of patrons who came to be entertained by motion pictures, big bands and vaudeville. The Theatre was restored to its former glory in 1983. Today the Wang Theatre holds 3,500 audience members and boasts one of the five largest stages in the country.