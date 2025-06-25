Berkshire Theatre Group to Present Second Annual Festival Of New Jewish Plays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Theatre Group will present the return of the Festival of New Jewish Plays, running Thursday, August 28 through Saturday, August 30, 2025 at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Following the success of last year's sold-out debut, the Festival returns this Labor Day weekend with a vibrant, three-day lineup of readings, rituals, artist conversations and interactive events that highlight the richness, diversity and urgency of Jewish storytelling today.

Rooted in JPP's acclaimed Artistic Democracy model, the Festival is unlike any other in American theater: audiences are not just spectators, but essential collaborators in shaping the future of Jewish drama. Through voting, dialogue and engagement, community members play a direct role in elevating the plays that most resonate with their values and lived experiences.

“Last year, something extraordinary happened—audiences connected deeply with the work and with one another,” shares BTG Artistic Director Kate Maguire. “There was laughter, reflection, joy and a sense of discovery. This year, we're expanding the experience—with more stories, more dialogue and more ways to be part of it.”

The Festival is generously sponsored by Diane Troderman and Harold Grinspoon. Select events will also feature original poetry by Harold Grinspoon integrated throughout the weekend as a lyrical and reflective complement to the performances.

At The Colonial Theatre

2nd Festival of New Jewish Plays

Presented by Berkshire Theatre Group, Jewish Plays Project and plays2gather

at The Colonial Theatre

Performance Dates: Thursday, August 28–Saturday, August 30, 2025

Schedule of Events

Reading: Provenance

Winner of the 14th National Jewish Playwriting Contest

written by Jennifer Maisel

at The Colonial Theatre

Thursday, August 28 at 7pm

Tickets: $18, General Admission

A stolen portrait remains lost for decades. How can one piece of art tear at the hearts of generations? Chosen by over 1,500 audience members across 11 cities, this new play receives the JPP's signature Reading+ format—script-in-hand with targeted design support and an all-star cast—followed by a talkback with the artists and JPP Artistic Director David Winitsky.

Panel: Knosh & Knowledge: Making Jewish Theater in the 21st Century

at The Colonial Theatre in The Garage

Friday, August 29 at 10:45am

Tickets: Free, General Admission

A spirited panel of contemporary Jewish theatre makers moderated by David Winitsky, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires. Explore the pleasures and pitfalls of making Jewish work today and the urgent questions artists are facing. Co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.

Ritual: OOF! On One Foot: 10-Minute Play Festival

On-Stage at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, August 29 at 7pm

Tickets: $36, General Admission

Six brand-new 10-minute plays inspired by Hillel the Sage and dedicated to “Moving Forward at the Edge of the Unknown.” This magical evening is part new-play showcase, part Shabbat ritual and 100% healing theatrical experience. Curated and presented by JPP and plays2gather.

Participation: Wondering Jews: An Interactive plays2gather Salon

at The Colonial Theatre in The Garage

Saturday, August 30 at 12pm

Tickets: $18, General Admission

Join playwright Wayne Firestone and Director Illana Stein in a participatory reading of short works from Jewish voices across the globe. Audience members step into the roles of actors and thinkers in this unique salon-style theatre-making experience.

Study: Jewish Dramaturgy: Study and Discussion

at The Colonial Theatre in The Garage

Saturday, August 30 at 3pm

Tickets: $18, General Admission

Clergy, scholars and lay leaders come together for a deep dive into the themes of Provenance and other Festival plays. How does Jewish thought frame art, memory and resilience? What makes a play “Jewish?” A dynamic discussion for the intellectually curious.

Vote: The Berkshire Jewish Playwriting Contest

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, August 30 at 7pm

Tickets: $36

The JPP's signature event comes to the Berkshires for the very first time! Three of the most exciting, brand-new Jewish comedies and dramas—read by a stellar cast—compete for the Festival's first-ever Audience Award, and YOU are the judge. Help us choose the most important new Jewish play of the summer. Followed by the Festival wrap-up party!

Bundle and Save

For a limited time: Purchase tickets to two or more Festival events and receive a 10% discount. Purchase tickets to three or more events and enjoy a 15% discount. This offer expires on July 15th.

