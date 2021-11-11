Berkshire Theatre Group to Present Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam

On Saturday, November 20, Rev Tor returns to The Colonial stage to celebrate The 25th Anniversary of The Rev Tor Band. Since 1996, Rev Tor has been a powerful presence on the East Coast club and festival circuit, performing in venues from Maine to Key West, Florida. Tor Krautter and his band have shared the stage with members of The Grateful Dead, Dead and Co., Phish, The Allman Brothers and NRPS. Over a 25+ year career, he has performed at festivals and concerts with the likes of Leon Russel, Los Lobos, String Cheese Incident and many others. In 2021 Rev Tor's 8th album of original music Snake Oil was released on Smellydog Records.

"Rev" Tor Krautter looks back, "I have been incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do for so long. As an aspiring musician I have been blessed to perform with so many people over the years. As an aspiring human, I would like to believe each one of those experiences has helped make me a better person. I'm super excited to celebrate this wild ride with a little help from some friends on the 20th."

Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam will feature guest appearances by: Max Mercier of Max Creek, Wanda Houston, Gina Coleman, Jason Webster, Brett Connors, Mike Wartella and many other friends and surprises still to be announced.



BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers.



The Colonial Theatre is located at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, MA.

Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, November 20 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

