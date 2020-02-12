Berkshire Theatre Group Will Welcome THE NASHVILLE BEAT WITH FABRIZIO AND THE FEVER

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) will present The Nashville Beat with Fabrizio and the Fever at The Colonial Theatre on Friday, May 29 at 7pm. All proceeds go towards sending children to BTG PLAYS! summer camps through the Richie duPont Scholarship Fund. There will be a special performance by RO/BMS Winter Rock Band, an outgrowth of the Rock On and Berkshire Music School initiative to provide year-round music programs for teens in downtown Pittsfield.

The Richie duPont Scholarship Fund was established in 2005 in memory of a talented young actor who performed in two of BTG's Main Stage productions. This fund provides summer camp scholarships, so children can pursue their dreams of being on stage.

Since its inception 15 years ago, The Richie duPont Award has been given to 154 children, allowing them the opportunity to attend BTG PLAYS! summer camps on scholarship. Summer camps are one-week sessions offered during the summer vacation months. Students work together to prepare and perform a classic fairy tale, creating basic props and costume pieces in addition to rehearsing. The final performance is followed by a student-led question and answer session.

Michael Fabrizio, son of local pediatrician Dr. Michael Fabrizio and BTG trustee and event chair Kathleen Fabrizio, is a Berkshire native who has spent the last 13 years writing and performing his original music in and around Nashville. The multi-talented performer has also appeared in episodes of the ABC and CMT drama Nashville, where he was part the character Gunnar's band. In 2013, Michael formed Fabrizio and the Fever, an alternative-rock entity. The band, dubbed "genre-gypsies," pulls from a plethora of inspirations including country, rock, Americana, folk-rock, as well as pop and hip-hop music. The band regularly consists of Warner Brothers sound engineer and longtime friend Mark Lonsway (acoustic guitar), well-known Nashville shredder Matt Zehr (electric guitar), and longtime friend and time-keeper Steve Wolfe (drums). Fabrizio and the Fever premiered in October 2013 with an opening slot for legendary super group Boston. Since then, Fabrizio and the Fever has opened for Robert Randolph, Sleeper Agent, Trigger Hippie, John Carter Cash, Craig Morgan, Jessica Andrews, Raelyn Nelson and others.

Fabrizio is the president of Nashville music company, Red Roots Music LLC, and is the founder of The Nashville Masquerade, Nashville's hottest musical showcase. For band information: www.fabrizioandthefever.com.

Tickets to The Nashville Beat with Fabrizio and the Fever range from $15 to $25. VIP tickets are $50, which includes premium seating, 6pm pre-show reception in the Garage with complimentary hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, Fabrizio and the Fever meet and greet and signed event poster. Contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. The Ticket Office is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You