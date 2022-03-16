Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Spring 2022 Concerts at the Colonial

Berkshire Theatre Group and Kate Maguire have announced spring 2022 Concerts at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. These national performing musical acts, along with the regional and local bands, add to BTG's exciting lineup of events already announced this year.

Programmer Tor Krautter says: "I'm very excited for this new round of spring concerts at the Colonial. It feels great to be back in the building serving our community once again with fun and diverse programming"

National performing acts at The Colonial Theatre include: legendary country-pop crossover band Lonestar (4/1) and a totally unique comedy experience HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis presented by Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is it Anyway?) and featuring Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci (6/4).

Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: Pittsfield CityJazz Festival Featuring: DIVA Jazz Orchestra (5/1); Bennie & The Jets: A Tribute to Elton John (5/7); The Security Project Performing the Timeless Masterpieces of Peter Gabriel (5/13); and Rev Tor's 10th Annual Dead of Winter Jam featuring Dead Man's Waltz and Friend (5/14).

Ticket Information

Tickets for all of BTG's Concerts at the Colonial are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the Colonial Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444.

BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).



The ticket office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. All concerts, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (The Unicorn Theatre) Stockbridge, MA.

National Touring Acts

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Lonestar

with special guests Whiskey City

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, April 1 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $55

Known for merging country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar has sold in excess of ten million albums. They have achieved ten #1 country hits including "No News," "Come Crying To Me," and their crossover global smash "Amazed," which was also #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won an Academy of Country Music (ACM) Single of The Year.

The band has won many of music's top honors, including ACM New Vocal Group, ACM Single and Song of the Year and ACM Humanitarian Of The Year. They also won Country Music Association's (CMA) Vocal Group of the Year and CMA International Artist Achievement.

The band's quadruple platinum album Lonely Grill spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Amazed," and established Lonestar as music's preeminent pop-country band. Now working on a new album, the forthcoming TEN to 1 record, Lonestar-Dean Sams (keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitarist, background vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Drew Womack (lead vocals, guitar)-are taking a fresh look at all 10 of their chart-topping country songs. With these re-recordings, the band members were mindful of striking a balance between preserving the sonic elements fans were familiar with-and not repeating them. Fittingly, TEN to 1 reflects the ways Lonestar's hits have evolved over the years during the band's rousing, high-energy concerts.

With the release of TEN to 1 record, the band members are full of gratitude for what they've accomplished already, and excited about what the future holds. "It's amazing that we're still standing and putting on great shows after all these years," Sams says. "The fans are still coming out to our shows night after night, to see us and hear our music. That's almost 30 years of touring, and I can't tell you how grateful I am-and I've never once taken it for granted."

Colin Mochrie (of Whose Line Is It, Anyway?)

presents

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis

featuring Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, June 4 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $60

From the brilliant minds of Improv and Comedy Legend Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show! Hypnosis and Improv, two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide, come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience-HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis.

Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis, their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own. The contestants will be methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage when one of the world's leading improvisers enters! Colin Mochrie will take the stage to improvise with the top five while they are still under hypnosis, which will turn the show into an improv extravaganza!

In the hands of two masters, and solely crafted from the audience's uninhibited subconscious, this will be an entirely original and completely unforgettable show. Who knows where the unconscious mind will go. What can possibly go wrong? Come and see for yourself!

Concerts at the Colonial

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Pittsfield CityJazz Festival

featuring: DIVA Jazz Orchestra

with special guests: Berkshires Jazz Student Ensemble

at The Colonial Theatre

Sunday, May 1 at 2pm

Tickets: $34/$39

One of the most exciting big bands in jazz, The DIVA Jazz Orchestra ("No Man's Band"), has been headlining major festivals globally for nearly 30 years. Under the direction of music director and drummer Sherri Maricle, the all-female ensemble exudes the excitement and force found in the historic big bands, but with an eye towards today's progressive sound and originality. DIVA's repertoire for this keystone event of the Pittsfield CItyJazz Festival includes highlights from their new album of hard-driving, swinging interpretations of Broadway tunes.

Bennie & The Jets: A Tribute to Elton John

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, May 7 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25



Bennie & The Jets is the premier Elton John tribute band. With more than 70 songs in their repertoire, Bennie & The Jets is sure to perform many Elton John favorites, including "Rocket Man," "Daniel," "Tiny Dancer," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and, of course, "Bennie and The Jets." It is just like being at an Elton John concert of yesteryear with the spectacular plumage and costumes along with superb vocals and musicianship. Don't miss this amazing theatrical experience and relive the hits!

The Security Project Performing the Timeless Masterpieces of Peter Gabriel

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, May 13 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

A collection of musical heavyweights, including Trey Gunn from King Crimson, Michael Cozzi from Shriekback, David Jameson from Reelin' in the Years, Jerry Marotta from Peter Gabriel's original band and Happy Rhodes with an impressive four-octave range, Security Project explores the early years of Gabriel's solo career bringing his timeless masterpieces into the 21st Century. Audiences should leave expectations at the door and be prepared to hear Peter Gabriel's genre-less music like it has never been performed live before.

"I was instantly brought back to the feel & the groove of those wonderful pre So tours. The man himself could not do better!" -Tom Lord-Alge, Grammy Award-Winning Engineer & Mixer

"The Security Project live is a beautifully reverential and creative reinterpretation of these Peter Gabriel classics!" -Kevin Killen, engineer of Gabriel's So record

Rev Tor's 10th Annual Dead of Winter Jam

Featuring: Dead Man's Waltz and Friends

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, May 14 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

Hosted by Rev Tor's Dead Man's Waltz (formerly Steal Your Peach), this annual celebration honors 57 years of Grateful Dead music and includes a slew of special guests, including Dennis Angelo of New Motif, Mike Wood of Rebel Alliance plus more to be announced. Dead Man's Waltz is an all-star collective from the Northeast festival scene and features top-notch musicianship and offers a refreshing twist while staying true to the spirit of the music of The Grateful Dead.

Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food pantry.