Berkshire Pulse 2025 Spring Performance Set For This Month

Berkshire Pulse has announced the details of its Annual Spring Celebration and Fundraiser, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 24 and 25, at 2pm at the Daniel Arts Center, Bard College @ Simon's Rock (Great Barrington). In addition to recognizing the talent and hard-work of Pulse's students and artistic community over the 2024-2025 school year, proceeds raised through Spring Celebration ticket sales, sponsorships, and related donations will directly benefit Pulse's Tuition Assistance program.

Berkshire Pulse is celebrating a milestone 30th Anniversary in 2025, marking three decades of community-building and inspiring, inclusive dance and creative arts education in the Berkshires. This year's Spring Celebration will honor Berkshire Pulse's past, present, and future with performances from students in the Youth Performing Arts, World Music, and Musical Theatre Programs, and joined onstage by Pulse alumni, community members, and teaching artists. Program highlights include alumni from the Young Choreographers Programs, senior choreography performances by dancers Sky Ward and Maddie Rundle, and an exciting intergenerational African dance and drumming finale.

“Berkshire Pulse began with the Youth Performing Arts Program 30 years ago; and for 19 of those years, the Pulse community has gathered each spring at Simon's Rock Daniel Arts Center to celebrate our young artists at our annual Spring Celebration.” says Founder and Artistic Director Bettina Montano. “It is always a joyful and inspiring weekend, and this year it will be particularly special as we come together with gratitude to reflect on all that has made and continues to make Pulse thrive over the past three decades.

100% of the proceeds from the Spring Celebration will benefit Pulse's Tuition Assistance program. Enrollment in Pulse's youth and intergenerational classes continues to grow as new community members are introduced to the transformative power of dance and the creative arts, and coupled with an ever-growing need for Tuition Assistance (TA). Thanks to the generosity of donors to the TA program, Berkshire Pulse has never turned away a student for an inability to pay. Partial or complete assistance is available to families enrolled in Massachusetts EBT, WIC, ConnectorCare, or Wonderfund programs, and others experiencing financial insecurity. Last year, Pulse awarded over $70,000 in need-based Tuition Assistance, providing 1 out of every 6 students discounts between 30% and 100% of the cost of participation.

The entire Berkshire community is invited to join Berkshire Pulse at the Daniel Arts Center for an unforgettable showcase of vibrant, intergenerational performances in Jazz, Danza Latina, African dance, Ballet, Flamenco, and more!

