Barrington Stage Company’s Charlie Siedenburg to Retire After 21 Years

Following the Opening Night performance of The Weekend, longtime BSC Press Director Charlie Siedenburg, who has served the company with distinction for the past 21 years, will be retiring.

Since joining BSC in 2005, Charlie has been an integral part of the theatre’s growth and success, helping to shape and share the company’s story with the Berkshire community and beyond. Through his vision and voice, Charlie crafted a compelling narrative of BSC as both an artistic home for world-class theatre and a welcoming hub for audiences of all backgrounds.

“Barrington Stage has been more than a workplace — it’s been a home, a family, and a true creative community,” said Siedenburg. “One of the great joys of my career has been shaping the narrative of BSC — celebrating its artists, championing its productions, and helping to tell the story of a theatre that has become such an essential part of the Berkshires. I will certainly miss the members of the Berkshire press, whose dedication, friendship and generosity in covering the arts have been vital to BSC’s success. I am deeply grateful for the extraordinary colleagues, artists, and audiences I’ve had the privilege to work with over these many years.”