Asleep At The Wheel and More to Perform at The Spire Center This Summer

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed three new shows. Ten-time Grammy-award winning band Asleep at the Wheel will play on August 30 and The Edwards Twins from Las Vegas will perform their acclaimed celebrity impersonations on September 20 and 21. Who tribute band Who's Next will play on September 27. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, May 31, at 6:00 a.m. at .

For over fifty years, Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson has been traversing the globe as an ambassador of Western swing music and introducing its irresistible sound to generation after generation. More than 100 musicians have passed through the Wheel, but Benson remains the front man and the keeper of the vision, in the process racking up more than 30 albums, ten Grammy awards and literally millions of miles on the road. Asleep at the Wheel has collaborated on records with genre-spanning friends, including Willie Nelson on 2009's Grammy Nominated Willie and the Wheel and other critically acclaimed artists, including Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, and Merle Haggard.

Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. All the favorite legendary Superstars come alive in SUPER STARS ON STAGE THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW. Impressions include Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Olivia Newton John, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli, Tom Jones, and many, many more.

Who's Next is the premier tribute to The Who, one of rock's most iconic bands. For over two decades, Who's Next has captivated audiences nationwide, earning recognition as the world's finest Who tribute act. They recreate the full concert experience with meticulous attention to detail, from exact replicas of instruments and equipment to authentic stage attire. Who's Next not only embodies The Who's raw power and dynamism but also features members who bear an extraordinary likeness to the original band members. The group has not only performed at post-concert events for The Who but also shared the stage with the legendary John Entwistle.

The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

