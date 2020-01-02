Artie Lange Comes To Worcester in March

After 30 years of making people laugh as a stand-up comic, actor, best-selling author and radio host, Artie Lange brings his comedy to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 14 at 8 pm. Tickets are now on sale to members and go on sale to the public on Friday, January 3 at 10 am.

Lange began his career in the comedy clubs of New York City, where he helped to create the popular sketch comedy group Live On Tape after writing and performing with other troupes, including Midnight Madness and The Improvables. Lange's breakout work with Live On Tape landed him his debut television role as one of the original series regulars on FOX's "Mad TV." Following "Mad TV," Lange became a regular on Norm McDonald's "The Norm Show."

In 2001 Lange returned to his home state of New Jersey where he became a beloved regular on "The Howard Stern Show" for many years. During that time Lange also was featured in the films "Old School," "Elf" and starred in "Artie Lange's Beer League." His first memoir, "Too Fat To Fish," was also written during this time and became a New York Times bestseller. After his departure from "The Howard Stern Show," Lange continued in radio both with "The Artie Lange Show" and later on "The Anthony Cumia Show" all the while continuing to tour as a stand-up comedian.

In 2015, Lange returned to television with guest appearances on "The Jim Gaffigan Show" followed by the HBO comedy series "Crashing."

Tickets to Artie Lange start at $28. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





