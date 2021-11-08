Applications Now Open for Guerilla Underground Featured Artists

The application period is now open for entries from individual artists, ensembles, or organizations to be Featured Artists in The Guerilla Underground, Guerilla Opera's curated series of monthly virtual concerts from January through May 2022.



Guerilla Opera wants to feature and uplift members of their community that investigate and explore themes that are "operatic'.



The Guerillas are looking for submissions featuring:

Musical compositions from 1975 or later; and

Featured artists or creators (performing artists, composers, librettists/writers, filmmakers, etc.) that identify as BIPOC, women, LGBTQIA, disabled, or other underrepresented groups.



Acceptable submissions include:

HD Multi-Camera Recordings of live performances;

Works interpreted through the cinematic mediums of film, video, animation or any combination thereof;

Visual albums (a series of videos or a single film serving as a visual vehicle for a studio album with multiple tracks); or

Genre-bending work that can contain any or all of the above.



Application Timeline:

Nov 8 Application Period Opens

Dec 5 Application Period Closes

Dec 12 Finalists Notified

Dec 17 Guerilla Opera announces featured artists & Underground tickets go on sale

Jan 14 Guerilla Underground Grand Opening



How to enter:

Videos must be submitted through an online application starting on November 8th via FilmFreeway at filmfreeway.com/GuerillaUndergroundCallForVideos.



Finalists:

Those chosen from the submitted videos will receive a $500.00 performance fee plus a percentage of net virtual ticket sales; one (1) livestream of their featured virtual performance and made available to watch on-demand through May 31, 2022; and VIP Package level admission for one (1) to view all the virtual performances in the Guerilla Underground (including invites to all VIP After Parties).



Terms:

The artists selected to participate in the Guerilla Underground must participate in the Zoom VIP After Party happening directly after the group live viewing.



Selected video submissions must not be available to watch online, in-person, or any other method of viewing from the livestream date through the duration of the Guerilla Underground season (May 31, 2022).



The artists or artist representative submitting videos must have the consent of all the musical, theatrical, technical, and design artists whose work is represented in the video submission.



The artists or artist representatives submitting videos must have the appropriate rights to the materials incorporated in the video submission, including, but not limited to, music, quotes of individuals, poetry, text, speeches, transcripts, periodicals, newscasts, or other written or recorded material not in the public domain.



Submission Fee - $25.00

Guerilla Opera is a small organization doing huge things! The application fee supports the ensemble's ability to continue this series, and uplifts the artists who truly need help in order to apply.



Guerilla Opera offers subsidies (discounts) and will waive application fees for those who truly need it in order to participate. Before applying, artists, ensembles, and organizations may contact submissions@guerillaopera.org to request a subsidy (discount) or fee waiver, and a Guerilla staff member will respond as soon as possible with the appropriate code.



Please contact submissions@guerillaopera.org with any questions regarding this application and learn more about The Guerilla Underground at guerillaopera.org/underground.