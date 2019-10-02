Apollinaire Announces Lineup For 2019/2020 Season

Apollinaire Theatre Company is thrilled to announce its 2019/2020 Season!

See the full lineup below!

Cry It Out by

Molly Smith Metzler

Directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques

Dec. 20, 2019-Jan. 19, 2019Fri. & Sat. at 8:00, Sun. Jan. 12 and 19 at 3:00

Press Night: Saturday Dec. 21, 8:00

Cooped up on maternity leave and eager for conversation, Jessie invites the funny and forthright Lina for coffee in their neighboring backyards. They become fast friends, quickly bonding over their shared "new mom" experience-and arousing the interest of a wealthy neighbor hoping for a similar connection. This insightful comedy with dark edges takes an honest look at the absurdities of new motherhood, the dilemma of returning to work versus staying at home, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship in America.

Molly Smith Metzler (playwright) is the author of Cry it Out, Elemeno Pea, The May Queen, Carve, Close Up Space and Training Wisteria. Her credits include Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Repertory, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Mixed Blood Theatre Company, and the Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC). Metzler's awards include the Lecomte du Nouy Prize from Lincoln Center, the Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award from The Kennedy Center, the Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting and a finalist nod for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She is a proud alumna of the Ars Nova Play Group, the Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group at Primary Stages and the Cherry Lane Mentor Project. In television, Metzler has written for Casual (Hulu), Orange Is the New Black (Netflix), Codes of Conduct (HBO), and is currently a writer/producer on

Shameless (Showtime). She is also a screenwriter, currently adapting Ali Benjamin's award-winning novel The Thing About Jellyfish into a film for OddLot Entertainment with Made Up Stories and Pacific Standard (Reese Witherspoon's company). Metzler was educated at the State University of New York at Geneseo, Boston University, New York University's Tisch School for the Arts and the Juilliard School. She lives in Los Angeles and Kingston, N.Y.

Hir by Taylor Mac

Directed by Brooks Reeves

February 14-March 8, 2019

Fri. & Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 3:00

Press Night: Sat. Feb. 15, 8:00

Somewhere in the suburbs, Isaac has returned from the wars (under dubious circumstances) to help take care of his ailing father, only to discover a household in revolt. His mom, Paige, is a former housewife, recently liberated from an oppressive marriage. With Isaac's newly out transgender brother, the tender, jaded, Max, as her ally, Paige is on a crusade to dismantle the patriarchy. But in Taylor Mac's sly, subversive comedy, annihilating the past doesn't always free you from it.

Taylor Mac (playwright) is a writer, director, actor, singer, and performance artist whose fearlessly experimental works dramatize the power of theater as a space for building community. Mac (who uses judy [lowercase] as a gender pronoun) merges high and low theatrical conventions-from classical Japanese theater to popular music concerts-and interacts with the audience to inspire a reconsideration of assumptions about gender, identity, ethnicity, and performance itself.

Taylor Mac's works as a writer and performer include The Lily's Revenge, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, The Walk Across America for Mother Earth, The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac, and The Young Ladies Of. With these and other works, Mac is challenging audiences to reimagine our relationships to one another and demonstrating ways in which the arts can be a tool for inspiring social change.

Currently a resident playwright of the HERE Arts Center, Mac's work has been performed at numerous national and international venues, including Lincoln Center, The Public Theatre, the Sydney Opera House, St. Ann's Warehouse, and the Curran Theatre in San Francisco.

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

Directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques

April 3-May 3, 2019

Fri. & Sat. at 8:00, Sun April 19 & 26 at 3:00

Press Night: Sat. April 4, 8:00

"One of the most immaculately crafted stage comedies of all time." -The Stage

Everyone is in love with Ernest, the irresistible bad boy of London society. The trouble is, Ernest doesn't exist. Under the watchful eye of Lady Bracknell two pairs of young lovers scramble to untangle their own web of lies, and to win her approval despite an unlikely start in life in a handbag abandoned at Victoria station.

Oscar Wilde's "Trivial Comedy for Serious People" has entertained with its on-point social satire for over a century. Wilde's much loved masterpiece throws love, logic, and language in the air for a dazzling evening of theatrical fireworks.

Oscar Wilde (born October 16, 1854, Dublin, Ireland-died November 30, 1900, Paris, France) was an Irish poet and playwright. After writing in different forms throughout the 1880s, he became one of London's most popular playwrights in the early 1890s. He is best remembered for his epigrams and plays including his comic masterpieces Lady Windermere's Fan and The Importance of Being Earnest, his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, and the circumstances of his criminal conviction for "gross indecency" and subsequent imprisonment.



Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea, MA 02150. Performances will be followed by a Reception with the actors. Season subscriptions can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com







