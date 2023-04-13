Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Adds Final Boston Show Due To Popular Demand

The new performance is on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8pm at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Due to popular demand, Brookline native Alex Edelman has added a final Boston performance of his acclaimed solo show JUST FOR US on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8pm at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

This performance will follow a limited two-week engagement of JUST FOR US, now playing at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA through Sunday, April 23.

Called "belly-laugh funny" (The New York Times) and a "sharp minded solo show" (Time Out New York) the New York run of JUST FOR US (presented by Mike Birbiglia) ran for 160 performances, sold out at multiple theatres, was named a Critic's Pick by The New York Times, and was nominated for several honors including an Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award. The show recently completed acclaimed runs at Williamstown Theatre Festival, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and London's Menier Chocolate Factory.

Following the final Boston performance, JUST FOR US will open on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. The limited nine-week Broadway engagement of JUST FOR US begins June 22.

JUST FOR US takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman's life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives JUST FOR US its title and final, jaw-dropping moments.

Directed by Adam Brace, tickets to the final May 20 Boston performance of JUST FOR US will go on sale on Thursday, April 13 at noon at Click Here or by calling 888.616.0272. The Emerson Colonial Theatre Box Office at 106 Boylston Street is open Tuesday - Friday starting at noon. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

Limited tickets remain for performances of JUST FOR US, currently playing through April 23 at the Calderwood Pavilion. Any remaining tickets may be purchased in person at the Calderwood Pavilion Box Office at 527 Tremont Street, by calling 617.933.8600, or online at www.BostonTheatreScene.com. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.




