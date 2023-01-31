A.R.T. Launches 'Take Five' Program Offering $5 Tickets to THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN and EVITA

American Repertory Theater has launched the Take Five program, which designates blocks of tickets priced at just $5 for A.R.T.'s upcoming productions of The Wife of Willesden, adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath, and its revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice rock opera Evita.

Take Five invites community members who feel attending theater is financially out of reach or want to take a chance on something new to experience the A.R.T. with a $5 tickets.

A select number of Take Five tickets to The Wife of Willesden are available for purchase online beginning today for anyone who chooses to benefit from the deeply subsidized ticket. Additional blocks of Take Five tickets will be released in the coming weeks as the program continues to be promoted in the Greater Boston community. Learn more at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/TakeFive.

Take Five ticket subsidies are supported by a lead gift from the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation and further supported by individual contributions.

"With last fall's ticket initiative, supported with a lead gift by the Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation, A.R.T. successfully expanded our civic dialogue with diverse audiences for our production of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992," said A.R.T. Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. "We are grateful for the lead support from the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation allows us to extend this pilot program through the remainder of our 2022/23 Season. Partnerships like these enable us to strengthen connections to our community while lowering the cost barrier as we endeavor to make A.R.T. a more welcoming and accessible space for our audiences."

"We believe the performing arts improve the quality of life in Greater Boston. The Foundation is delighted to support American Repertory Theater's Take Five program, helping to make a trip to the theater affordable for all," explained one of the Trustees of the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation.

FREE & DISCOUNT TICKET PROGRAMS

A.R.T.'s mission is to expand the boundaries of theater, always including the audience as a central partner. Access is key to this partnership, and the Take Five initiative is one of the many ways A.R.T. is lowering cost barriers to its productions.

Additionally, 200 free tickets to the March 9, 7:30PM performance of The Wife of Willesden are available through Harvard's ArtsThursdays program, a new University-wide initiative supported by Harvard University Committee on the Arts to provide free access to Harvard's many arts offerings. Learn more at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ArtsThursdays.

Standard tickets start at $30, and discounts on tickets are available to students and ticket-buyers under the age of 25, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others.

Please visit AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Tickets for more information on all available discounts.

HOW TO BOOK TICKETS

After selecting their performance date at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/The-Wife-of-Willesden, ticket-buyers can enter the code TAKEFIVE in the promotion code box, then select seats at the $5 price point at performances Saturday, February 25 through Friday, March 10 (Thursday, March 9 is excluded). Limit 4 tickets per online order; for larger parties, please call Ticket Services at 617-547-8300.

Information about booking $5 tickets to Evita through Take Five will be available in the coming weeks.

ArtsThursdays tickets can be booked at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ArtsThursdays. RSVP for one or two tickets. Tickets will be available for pickup on Thursday, March 9 between 12PM and 7PM. Any unclaimed tickets will be released to the public at 7PM before the show begins.

Questions about the Take Five program can be directed to TicketServices@amrep.org or 617-547-8300. Those who wish to support the program are invited to contact DonorEmails@amrep.org.

Audience, artist, and staff safety is A.R.T.'s top priority. Visit A.R.T.'s website for a full list of current ticketing and attendance protocols and procedures: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Covid19Protocols.

MORE ABOUT THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN

The Wife of Willesden begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on Saturday February 25; opens officially on Thursday, March 2; and closes on Friday, March 17, 2023.

A proper local legend, Alvita will tell her life story to anyone in the local West London pub-there's no shame in her game. The question is: are you ready to hear it? Because this woman's got the gift of the gab: she can rewrite mistakes into triumphs, turn pain into parables. And her love life? It's an epic poem. They call her the Wife of Willesden. Join her for an evening that celebrates the human knack for telling elaborate tales, especially about our own lives. Winner of the 2022 Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright, critically acclaimed and multi award-winning best-selling author Zadie Smith transforms an excerpt from Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales into the unbelievable-and unforgettable.

Adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath from The Canterbury Tales and directed by Indhu Rubasingham, The Wife of Willesden begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on Saturday, February 25; opens officially on Thursday, March 2; and completes its limited run Friday, March 17, 2023. The Wife of Willesden is a Kiln Theatre Production and is presented in association with BAM.

​​THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN PERFORMANCE DATES

Teacher Tuesday Performance: Tuesday, February 28 at 5PM / performance at 7:30PM

Learn more and register at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/TeacherTuesday



ASL Interpreted Performances: Sunday, March 12 at 2PM & Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30PM

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300.



Audio Described Performances: Saturday, March 11 at 2PM & Thursday, March 16 at 7:30PM

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300.



Open Captioned Performances: Saturday, March 11 at 2PM & Thursday, March 16 at 7:30PM

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300.



Morning Matinee Performances: Wednesday, March 15 at 10AM

For booking availability for student or other group tickets contact Groups@amrep.org or call 617.547.8300.



Relaxed Performance: Friday, March 17 at 7:30PM

Open to all audience members who could benefit from a more relaxed atmosphere at the theater