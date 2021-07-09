ANASTASIA, Blue Man Group And More Announced for Hanover Theatre's 2021-2022 Broadway Series

Plan your escape now for a season of award-winning hits and powerful new musicals. The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the 2021-2022 Broadway Series. Thisa??season of fresh, new hitsa??and treasured classicsa??is your perfect re-introduction to theatre.

You'll be on island time this October 21-24 witha??Escape to Margaritaville, travelling off the beaten path November 11-14 fora??The Band's Visita??and making new memories with the record-breaking musical spectaculara??CATSa??March 3-6, 2022.a??Get ready to relive the sensational story ofa??Summer: The Donna Summer Musicala??March 31 - April 3, 2022 and experience the ever-evolving phenomenon that isa??Blue Man Groupa??April 7-10, 2022.a??To close out the Broadway Series, we look forward to embarking on an epic journey April 14-17, 2022 with the romantic and adventure-filleda??Anastasiaa??and being dazzled by the award-winning and big-hearted comedy musicala??The Proma??April 28 - May 1, 2022.

Only seven-show subscribers receive the best seats in every section, the best ticket savings and the best benefits. New for the 2021-2022 season, only seven-show subscribers can exchange their subscription tickets into ANY other performance or show in the Broadway Series. Looking to share the fun with family or friends? Save up to 15% on additional tickets, too! Learn more about these and other great subscriber benefits at TheHanoverTheatre.org/subscriberbenefits.

"We have been avid members and support everything we possibly can at the theatre," said Loyal Subscribers Barry and Jean Alman. "Whatever the schedule is, we look forward to it! This is why we didn't even hesitate to automatically renew our Broadway subscription."

Seven-show subscriptions are available online now at TheHanoverTheatre.org/subscriptions or by calling the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469). Packages are available Thursday through Sunday evenings, and start at just $34 per show. Subscribe to all seven shows today and defer payment until September 15. Payment plans are available online or by phone. Don't miss the chance to secure your seat for live Broadway all season long.