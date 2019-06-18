AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Favorite CATAPULT Comes To Worcester

"America's Got Talent" finalist Catapult bring their new show, Mouzart & Magic Shadows, to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 20 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale to members on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 am and to the general public on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 am.

Catapult transports audiences to fantastical worlds made simply out of light and the human body. The group has done music videos for rappers, played for royal families, helped charities like Girl Scouts and United Way, filmed for HBO and currently tours all over the U.S., Europe and Asia. Look for them on Broadway in the spring of 2020.

In Mouzart, Catapult uses the magic of shadow illusion to tell the story of three prodigies, including a very musical mouse, and how they help each other summon the courage to make the right choices. Mouzart is a great entrée into the music of Mozart for kids and parents alike, replete with magical shadow transformations as only Catapult can do. It's a funny and compelling story of what it means for a child to have a dream that challenges the very culture around him.

Tickets to Catapult: Mouzart & Magic Shadows start at $22. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





