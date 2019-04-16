A BRONX TALE Comes To Worcester

Share the delight of Broadway in Worcester with a new season of iconic music, uproarious comedy, award-winning choreography and more.

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts 2019-2020 Broadway Series will feature seven Worcester premieres everyone is sure to love, including the recently announced New York Times Critics' Pick, A Bronx Tale, coming January 16-19, 2020. The series also includes Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (September 26-29, 2019), The Play the Goes Wrong (October 31- November 3, 2019), Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (March 3-8, 2020), Bandstand (March 19-22, 2020) and An American in Paris (April 23-26, 2020), plus one more hit musical to be announced on July 1, 2019, coming May 27-31, 2020.

Reserve a subscription now to guarantee the best seats. New this year, seven-show subscribers save even more with 15% off single ticket prices and handling fees at every price level. Plus, seven-show subscriptions start at just eight payments of $43 for adults and $28 for students... in the orchestra! Subscribers can defer payments until June 15, 2019. Other subscriber benefits include ticket exchanges to alternate performances, access to additional single tickets at a discounted subscriber price and a complimentary theatre membership, with early access to tickets for most other shows and special offers from The Hanover Theatre's Gourmet Partner restaurants.

"We have been having so much fun at the theatre," said current subscriber Terrence Pellerin. "Our first subscription worked out better than we ever imagined, and out second subscription has been fantastic!"

Visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/subscriptions or call the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) to learn more about the 2019-2020 Broadway Series.





