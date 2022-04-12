Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A BOLT FROM D'BLUE to be Presented at The Irish Cultural Center of New England

Tickets On Sale Now!

Apr. 12, 2022  

Following the success from David Gilna's World Premiere of his new solo play 'A Bolt From D'Blue' for the 1st Irish Festival 2022 at the New York Irish Center back in January.

A Bolt From D'Blue is the electrifying story of being hit by lightning on a beautiful sunny day in Boston.

The award-winning Irish Playwright will now be staging his show at The Irish Cultural Center of New England on Saturday June 18th.

https://www.irishculture.org

