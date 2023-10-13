2024 Open Juried Exhibitions Come to Cotuit Center for the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced five open juried exhibitions planned for their 2024 gallery season. Artists are encouraged to submit works in a variety of media inspired by the themes of each exhibition. Themes include “ANIMALIA”, “ABOVE AND BELOW”, “INDIGO”, “I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE” and “SHIMMER”.

“Winter Art” will run January 6 through February 10. For Winter Art 2024 the theme is ANIMALIA. Keeping younger arts patrons in mind, artwork for the show will be displayed at a height of 4 feet throughout the exhibit - right at children’s eye level.

The opening reception and artist talk will be held from 3-5pm on Saturday, Jan. 6. The drop-off date of gallery-ready pieces is Tuesday, January 2 between 10 AM and 4 PM.

“Above and Below” will run May 5 through June 9. The opening reception and artist talk will be held from 3-5pm on Sunday, May 5. The drop-off date of gallery-ready pieces is Monday, April 29 between 10 AM and 4 PM. This exhibit will be paired with a solo exhibition of works by Rebecca Skinner.

“Indigo” will run August 10 through September 8. The opening reception and artist talk will be held from 3-5pm on Saturday, August 10. The drop-off date of gallery-ready pieces is Monday, August 5. between 10 AM and 4 PM. This exhibit will be paired with a solo exhibition of works by Mellissa Morris.

“I Feel the Earth Move” will run September 14 - October 12. The opening reception and artist talk will be held from 3-5pm on Saturday, October 19. The drop-off date of gallery-ready pieces is Monday, September 9 between 10 AM and 4 PM. This exhibit will be paired with a curated international pottery invitational exhibition.

“Shimmer” will run October 19 - November 16. The opening reception and artist talk will be held from 3-5pm on Saturday, August 10. The drop-off date of gallery-ready pieces is Monday, October 14 between 10 AM and 4 PM. This exhibit will be paired with a solo exhibition of works by Carl Lopes.