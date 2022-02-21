12th Annual 24-HOUR PLAYS Come to March 5 & 6

After a year online, and a summer outside, beginning this month with the 12th anniversary mounting of The 24 Hour Plays, the Provincetown Theater steps back indoors to return to producing shows on the stage of their playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA.

The beloved annual gathering of Cape Cod theater artists that is The 24 Hour Plays performs March 6 and 7. This show will be followed on March 12 by a return of the popular Mosquito Story Slam. Then on March 19, the Provincetown Theater's Stephen Mindich Literary Project will host a free reading of a new musical by the Provincetown composer Jon Richardson.

Produced in conjunction with the Provincetown Playwrights' Lab, The 24 Hour Plays will bring 6 playwrights, 6 directors and dozen-plus actors together to write, rehearse, stage, and perform a series of brand new 10-minute plays all within the confines of 24 hours. Writers set to turn in world-premiere works in a mere 24 hours include Mary Chris, Linda Fiorella, Bob Kerry, Steven Myerson, Candace Perry and Bronwen Prosser.

The show is being produced for the Provincetown Playwrights' Lab by Nathan Butera, Dian Hamilton, and Frank Vasello, with stage management by Ellen Rubenstein.

The 24 Hour Plays performs on Saturday, March 5 at 7pm with a special "encore" performance on Sunday, March 5 at 2pm. All tickets are $20 and can be obtained online at provincetowntheater.org.

The Mosquito Story Slam

March 12:

Speaking of the options of experiencing a show in-person or online, when The Mosquito Story Stam returns to the Provincetown Theater stage on Saturday, March 12 at 7pm, they too will do so by adding a live streaming of the show on provincetowntheater.org. This month's theme: "Love It or Leave It!" All tickets are $20 and can be purchased online in advance.

Reading of a New Musical

March 19:

On Saturday, March 19th at 7pm, P'town pianist and composer Jon Richardson will present a work-in-progress of the songs in his new musical Jack of Hearts. In a love story set in Provincetown in the summer of 1963, a cast of eight singers will perform a song-cycle version of Jack of Hearts, which Richardson has been developing this year under the auspices of the Provincetown Theater's new play development program, The Stephen Mindich Literary Project. The reading is free to the public, but reservations are required for attending, which can be secured at provincetowntheater.org.

Standard guidelines for all audiences attending performances at the Provincetown Theater can be found on provincetowntheater.org

For updates and further information, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Or call 508.487.7487.